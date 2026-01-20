Governor’s 2026 recommended highway plan delivers 6-Year outlook of transportation investments

Gov. Andy Beshear and state transportation officials released the 2026 Recommended Highway Plan, featuring more than 1,350 projects to build and maintain safer, more efficient roads and bridges, and advance major bi-state projects that bring jobs and investments that strengthen all of Kentucky. The Governor’s highway plan is a data-informed six-year guide. Funding for the first two years of the plan would be allocated during the 2026 session of the General Assembly.

“Good roads and bridges pave the path to a brighter future for the millions of Kentuckians and businesses who rely on safe, efficient travel to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments and more,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we put politics aside and work for Kentuckians, great things can happen. This plan blends maintenance, improvements and infrastructure across the Commonwealth with smart investments that advance bi-state projects to support and attract business.”

The nearly $9.5 billion recommended highway plan is based on anticipated revenues through 2032. It contains $6.4 billion in federal funds, $1.4 billion in required state matching funds, $114 million in local matching funds, $625 million in state construction funding for state priority “SPP” projects, and $40 million of state road funds for the Local Road Assistance Program.

General Fund investments include a balance of $240 million from the $450 million previously allocated for projects in high-growth counties plus General Fund revenues recommended to be made available for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project ($125 million) in Covington and the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX) project in Henderson ($150 million previously authorized in the 2024 legislative session). The Governor’s executive budget recommends removing a previous condition tying the $150 million appropriation for the I-69 ORX to Kentucky receiving a federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant award and instead asks that the funds be released.

The plan contains five focus areas:

• Fixing Our Roads and Bridges • High-Growth Counties (program developed by the 2024 General Assembly providing general funds for projects in growing communities); • Capacity Improvements (constructing new and improved roads to handle current and future traffic); • Honoring Past Funding Commitments and Supporting Unplanned Bridge and Pavement Needs (“ZVARIOUS” funding category); and • Local Assistance Road Program (state road funded projects approved by the General Assembly to improve county and city roads; formerly known as County Priority Projects Program).

While the plan contains more projects than anticipated available funding can cover, it’s a necessary starting point for KYTC to move forward as many projects as possible, as quickly as possible, in the upcoming biennium.

The plan includes almost $600 million yearly in state and federal funding to address pavement and bridge repairs. Kentucky owns and maintains over 9,000 bridges and over 63,000 lane-miles of pavement. That’s the seventh-largest bridge system and eighth-largest pavement system in the nation.

“For five consecutive years, we have awarded more than $1 billion each year in construction contracts to maintain and expand our transportation network – strengthening safety today and supporting growth for the future,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Some featured projects include investments to:

• Construct the I-69 Ohio River bridge and its approaches between Henderson, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana; • Replace the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 bridge over the Ohio River between Ballard County, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois; • Replace three major I-65 bridges in Downtown Louisville; • Continue the widening of I-71 to the KY 393 Interchange in Oldham County; • Complete the Heartland Parkway by widening KY 555 from KY 53 north to the Bluegrass Parkway; • Replace the “Singing Bridge” in downtown Frankfort; • Complete the improvement of U.S. 460 from Russell Cave Road to Georgetown in Bourbon and Scott counties; • Convert KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to a “Super Street” in Boone County; • Begin work to connect the Cumberland Parkway with KY 80 northeast of Somerset in Pulaski County; • Rebuild a portion of KY 32 west of Sandy Hook in Elliott County; • Construct a new interchange on the Hal Rogers Parkway near the Highview Development Site in Perry County; • Provide new access and a bridge from KY 40 to the new Johnson Central High School in Johnson County; • Relocate Town Mountain Road from Pikeville to U.S. 119 in Pike County; • Improve U.S. 25 in Laurel County at London to reduce congestion, including construction of a new KY 192 connector to improve access to a school and the bypass; and • Widening and making safety improvements to U.S. 31 from the Simpson/Warren County line to Buchanon Park.

In the spirit of keeping assets in a state of good repair, the plan proposes $10 million per year to repair rest areas. It also includes $5 million per year to expand truck parking at interstate rest areas to offer drivers a safe place off the highway to recharge.

Increased state match grant requirements plus inflationary pressures across the construction industry have increased costs, further stretching available dollars. In 2022 and 2024, the General Assembly approved Gov. Beshear’s recommendation to appropriate $250 million and $300 million, respectively, in general funds to support mega projects requiring state matches.

“While we continue to fight for every available federal dollar, General Fund contributions for highway projects have been part of a winning strategy to secure competitive grants and deliver transformative projects for Kentuckians,” said Secretary Gray.

The 2026 Governor’s Recommended Highway Plan is available here. The General Assembly will enact the final highway plan on or before April 15.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet