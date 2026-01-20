Homemaker Swap helps Independence moms build community through shared skills

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

When Emilie Clifford moved to Independence, she and her twin sister, Jordyn Walker, began searching for a meaningful way to connect with other moms in the area. What they discovered was a strong desire for community. This led to the creation of the NKY Homemaker Swap. An event designed to bring women together through shared skills and creativity.

“Being new to Kentucky inspired us to create something we genuinely enjoy as a way to meet other moms with similar interests,” Clifford said. “We were looking for connection, and the homemaker swap felt like a natural way to bring people together over shared skills, creativity, and a love for home.”

The sisters launched a Facebook group and shared it in a local moms group. Within 24 hours, the group had gained nearly 100 followers.

“That response really confirmed there was a desire for something like this,” Clifford said. “It encouraged us to move forward and start planning the event.”

A homemaker swap is a gathering where moms and homemakers exchange handmade or thoughtfully curated items. Participants bring items they have created or intentionally prepared and have the opportunity to browse and swap with others. While the items vary, organizers say the heart of the event is learning from one another and building relationships.

“Beyond the exchange, it’s a place to learn,” Clifford said. “You might pick up a new skill, gain insight from someone else’s experience, or simply be inspired by something another person does especially well.”

The event is open to moms and homemakers of all kinds, including those who stay at home, work outside the home, homeschool, bake, sew, craft, or simply enjoy creating.

“We wanted this to be welcoming and inclusive,” Clifford said. “You don’t have to fit into one category to belong here.”

Items commonly exchanged include baked goods, handmade crafts, sewn or crocheted pieces, pantry staples, seasonal décor, and other home-focused items. The swap follows a “bring five, take five” format to keep the exchange balanced, and all baked goods must include a full ingredients list.

Participation is free, though attendees are encouraged to register in advance so organizers can plan accordingly and ensure the event runs smoothly.

Even in its early stages, the homemaker swap has already sparked meaningful connections. Through conversations in the Facebook group, moms have been sharing ideas, asking questions, and learning about one another’s skills.

“Seeing the excitement, creativity, and willingness to participate even during the planning process has been incredibly encouraging,” Clifford said.

The swap also promotes a more mindful approach to consumption by emphasizing handmade and thoughtfully prepared items over mass-produced goods. Organizers say it resonates with families seeking slower, more intentional ways to connect.

“This is about showing up just as you are,” Clifford said. “You don’t need to be an expert or bring something elaborate. If you enjoy creating, learning, or connecting with others, you’ll fit right in.”

Looking ahead, Clifford and Walker hope to grow the swap thoughtfully, with ideas that may include themed swaps, seasonal gatherings, or small learning moments where participants can share skills they are passionate about. Community members can support the event by attending, sharing information, joining the Facebook group, or offering to teach or demonstrate a skill.

The Homemaker Swap will take place Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch, located in the Bronte Room. For more details or to participate, please visit the Facebook group page NKY Homemaker Swap.

NKY Homemakers