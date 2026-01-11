Governor’s proposed budget includes fully funding Medicaid and lowering cost of kynect coverage

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Since Congress has not had a final vote to extend tax credits for affordable health care, Gov. Andy Beshear says his proposed budget fully funds Medicaid and provides $100 million to lower the cost of coverage on kynect.

Since Nov. 1, employees of the state-based Marketplace Contact Center have answered more than 85,000 inbound calls, according to the Governor. They also made over 12,700 outbound calls to households that are facing monthly premium increases of $100 or more. The state helped connect Kentuckians with an independent, licensed insurance agent to help review plan options for 2026. Local kynectors have also hosted more than 1,600 outreach and enrollment events across Kentucky.

“At a time when rising costs for everyday needs are hurting Kentuckians and all Americans, I believe we should be expanding health-care access, not making it more difficult to afford,” Beshear said. “I am so proud of these folks who are going above and beyond to help our fellow Kentuckians during this stressful time. Health care is a basic human right – and this team is working to make sure everyone can access coverage.”

The Governor said that, so far, 88,000 Kentuckians have enrolled in a Qualified Health Plan for 2026. Time is running out, however, as Kentuckians only have until Jan. 15 to enroll for 2026 health insurance coverage. Visit kynect.ky.gov or call 855-459-6328 to learn about your insurance options.

Going against Republican leadership, the U.S. House passed legislation, 230-196, that would extend expired health care subsidies for those who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act as 17 GOP lawmakers joined every Democrat in voting for the measure.

Supporters are rushing to resolve the standoff over the enhanced tax credits that were put in place during the COVID-19 crisis but expired late last year after no agreement was reached during the government shutdown.

“The affordability crisis is not a ‘hoax,’ it is very real — despite what Donald Trump has had to say,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, invoking the president’s remarks.

There is no word on when the Senate may take up the measure.