Political notes: Primary candidates for May election — Harp, M. Hayden, Hatton, Amin, Hall, S. Hayden

(Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional roundup of filings of candidates in the May primary. Filings have closed. If you are a candidate who will appear on the May ballot, you may submit a short bio about yourself to be featured in a future ‘Political Notes feature (and send a photo) to news@nkytrib.com.

Kara Harp – Bellevue City Council

Kara Harp has filed her candidacy for reelection to the Bellevue City Council. Harp, who currently serves on Council, is seeking a second term to continue building on the work already underway and to advance issues important to Bellevue residents.

Since her initial run, Harp has focused on encouraging open dialogue with neighbors and advocating for policies that reflect community values. She remains committed to enhancing walkability, improving parks and public spaces, and fostering a city government that listens and responds to its residents.

Harp previously served three years on the Bellevue Planning Commission. She is a Kentucky and Ohio licensed attorney at Lawrence, Beirne & Lewis, where she practices medical negligence law, and serves as an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law. Harp is also a member of Leadership Northern Kentucky’s Class of 2026, serves as Social Media Chair of the Bellevue Neighborhood Association, and is a frequent volunteer at Bellevue’s civic events.

A Bellevue resident since 2015, Harp lives in the city with her shih tzu, Benson.

Matthew Hayden – Kenton County Commissioner

Matthew Hayden, Esq., a proud Republican, has announced his candidacy for Kenton County

Commissioner representing District 3.

Hayden is running as a strong fiscal conservative committed to keeping county government

efficient and effective, while bringing a private-sector mindset focused on accountability, responsible budgeting, and measurable results.

Building on a family-centered vision, Hayden believes economic development is essential to ensuring Kenton County remains a place where families can put down roots and stay for

generations. His campaign is focused on continuing smart, responsible economic growth that attracts businesses, creates jobs, and provides long-term opportunity so residents can build careers without having to leave the community they call home.

Public safety is equally critical to that future. Hayden believes families cannot thrive unless neighborhoods are safe and secure, which is why ensuring the Kenton County Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office have the tools, resources, and support they need is one of his top priorities. Strong public safety, he says, is foundational to strong schools, strong neighborhoods,and a strong quality of life.

Hayden lives in Villa Hills with his wife, Hannah, and their three young children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of Louisville and a Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Terry Hatton — State Representative House District 67

Conservative Republican, veteran, business owner, and community leader Terry Hatton filed his candidacy for State Representative in House District 67.

Hatton is a United States Army veteran who served five years of active service as an infantry soldier during peacetime in Germany and has over 45 years of corporate security experience. Hatton currently owns VSP Management Company, providing consultant services and private security in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky for large corporate clients.

A lifelong Kentuckian and resident of House District 67, Hatton has been married to his wife, Kathy, for more than twenty years, has four children, and seven grandchildren and live in Bellevue, where Terry has been a community leader for decades, coaching Knothole baseball, chairing the Bellevue Veterans Club youth leagues for the past twenty-five

years, serving more than 750 children per year, and holding multiple leadership roles within the Bellevue Vets Club. He is an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Professionally, Hatton has been a member of ASIS (American Society for Industrial Security) for more than thirty-five years, serving in several chapter leadership roles and being inducted into the organization’s 2023 Chapter Hall of Fame. Hatton was inducted into the 2024 Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame class for his service to the community.

Kentucky’s State House District 67 includes Bellevue, Cold Spring (part of), Dayton, Fort Thomas (part of), Highland Heights, Newport, Southgate, Wilder, and Woodlawn.

Amy Amin — State Representative District 68

Amy Amin has officially declared her candidacy for State Representative in House District 68, focused on common-sense solutions that strengthen families, support teachers, and expand opportunity across the Commonwealth.

A lifelong community leader and small business owner, she has spent years serving her

neighbors, from leading her local PTO to organizing volunteer initiatives throughout the

Cincinnati area, coordinating community efforts, and showing up for families on the sidelines of sporting events. Her deep roots in the region and hands-on experience give her a unique perspective on the challenges facing hardworking Kentuckians.

Her campaign is anchored in priorities that reflect the everyday concerns of District 68

residents:

• Fiscal Responsibility: Building a stable, sustainable budget that protects essential services, strengthens local jobs, and makes life more affordable without placing new burdens on families.

• Support for Teachers & First Responders: Standing up for teachers, firefighters, police

officers, EMS, and all public servants by advocating for competitive pay and

professional support that keeps communities safe and strong.

• Education: Championing universal preschool and free lunch for K-12 students to ensure every child has a strong start and no child goes hungry.

• Healthcare for All: Making healthcare accessible, affordable, and reliable for all Kentuckians.

Robbie K. Hall — Newport City Commission

Robbie K. Hall, a dedicated public servant with over three decades of experience serving the citizens of Newport, officially announced his candidacy for City Commissioner.

Bringing a unique blend of executive leadership and legislative experience, Hall seeks to return to the Board of Commissioners to ensure the city’s growth remains transparent and community-focused.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in Newport’s municipal operations, Hall offers an unparalleled understanding of how the city functions. He has served the community as the Chief of Police and previously served two terms as City Commissioner, giving him a distinct “360-degree” perspective on local government.

A proud product of the community, Hall attended Newport Public Schools. He holds an undergraduate degree from Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) and a Master’s degree from Northern Kentucky University (NKU).

His commitment to Newport is a family affair. Robbie has been married to his wife, Angie, for 47 years. Together, they have raised three sons, including their eldest, Kent, who continues the family’s legacy of service as a Lieutenant with the Newport Police Department.

Hall’s platform is built on three pillars designed to protect the interests of Newport’s residents:

• Affordable Housing: Continuing the strategic development of housing options that allow long-term residents, young families and veterans to thrive in Newport.

• Excellent Public Services: Leveraging his 30+ years of operational experience to ensure city services remain top-tier and cost-effective.

• Transparent Governance: Insisting on open communication and accountability between City Hall and the neighborhoods it serves.

Steve Hayden — Covington City Council

Steve Hayden, a longtime Covington resident and former Covington City Commissioner, is running for Covington City Council. He previously served on the Covington City Commission following his appointment. During that time, he worked with fellow commissioners, city staff, and residents on issues affecting neighborhoods and city operations.

Hayden has been active in neighborhood leadership for more than a decade, representing his neighborhood on the Covington Neighborhood Collaborative and serving more than ten years on the executive committee of the Historic Licking Riverside Civic Association, including four years as treasurer. He also served five years as chair and vice chair of the Covington Neighborhood Collaborative. Additionally, Hayden has served on a City board, spending more than eight years as a member of the Devou Park Advisory Committee.

His campaign will focus on economic growth, workforce housing expansion, and efficient public services.