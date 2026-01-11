Gateway starts process for accreditation of associate degree in nursing; invites public comments

Gateway Community & Technical College will host a site visit for initial accreditation of its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

As part of the accreditation review process, the public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the ADN program during an in-person meeting.

That meeting will take place Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Gateway Edgewood campus, Allied Health Building Room 206, 790 Thomas More Parkway in Edgewood.

Written comments are also welcome and may be submitted directly to ACEN by email or mail to: Attn: Accreditation Services Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing 3390 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326

All written comments must be received by ACEN no later than January 28, 2026.