Florence invites community to create for Valentines for service members ahead of upcoming holiday

The City of Florence is inviting residents of all ages to send heartfelt messages of appreciation to U.S. military personnel deployed overseas through its Valentines for Troops program ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Through January 16, community members are encouraged to drop off Valentine’s cards, handwritten letters, and notes in the city’s administration department at the Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Boulevard.

To ensure safe and timely delivery, all submissions must be no larger than 8.5” x 11”, submitted without envelopes, and free of glitter or any materials that could detach during shipping. Participants are welcome to personalize their messages by including photos of themselves, their families, classrooms, or community groups. Messages should begin with a general salutation such as “Dear Hero” or “Dear Brave One.”

All submissions will be screened prior to shipment to ensure they meet program guidelines.

The initiative provides a simple yet powerful way to thank those who sacrifice so much in service to our nation. Participants are encouraged to get creative, whether through handwritten notes, original artwork, or provided coloring pages, to help brighten the day of a service member far from home.

A small act of kindness can make a lasting impact. The City of Florence is inviting the community to come together and help make this Valentine’s Day special for our troops overseas.

For more information, please contact the Administration Department at the Florence Government Center at 859-647-8177.

City of Florence