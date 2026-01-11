Government briefs: Roundup of news from Independence, Edgewood, Erlanger, Ft. Wright, Campbell County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

INDEPENDENCE

Mayor Christopher Reinersman explained to council this week how he came to the conclusion to forgo running for another term. He said it was one of the toughest decisions of his life to not run again, but he feels that the city is large enough and vital enough that the job is every bit of a full time job, and then some. He believes that if you can’t do the job to the best of your abilities, you should step aside so someone can. Reinersman said in his 11 years at the helm he feels good about where the city is, so it is a good time to walk away. He said he was also pleased that council member Carol Franzen has stepped up to run for mayor.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to be the mayor for the residents of Independence,” he said.

Police Officer Tyler Runge was honored by council for his actions in helping to save a life. On November 19, 2025, Runge heard a call in a neighboring city and since he was the closest he responded and found a person in a car with a hose connected from the tailpipe to inside the car. Runge helped the person, who was lethargic, out of the car and remained with him until EMS arrived. He was presented with a lifesaving award.

Council listened to the first reading of three ordinances. The first clarifies the process of check signers in the city, which Mayor Reinersman said was suggested by the auditors. He said there are three signers in the city, and that has to be formalized in the ordinance.

The second ordinance raises the fee for solicitors license from $50 to $75, which attorney Jack Gatlin said is more than reasonable for paying the city back for the process.

The third ordinance is one specified by House Bill 160 for all cities in Kentucky to amend their zoning code to give manufactured homes the same legal status as single family homes and to disallow any discrimination with manufactured homes.

All three ordinances will have a second reading in February.

Mayor Reinersman addressed what people have alluded to as ‘explosive growth’ in the city by reporting new home permits in the years leading up to last year’s new home permits of 70. He said back in 2006 there were 380 new home starts, followed by a steady decline each year thereafter until 2011 when only 68 new home permits were recorded. From 2012 to 2015 the number hovered around 104 to 108, and the next two years recorded a small bump, 125 to 130. In 2018 the number settled back at 107, and then rose slightly to 124 in 2020, only to settle back down to 73 in 2023. So looking at those numbers, the 70 new home starts last year seemed like a low instead of a high. Reinersman did say there were more commercial and industrial buildings recently, but he said each new thing is evaluated separately as to what is in the best interest of the city.

Justin Wiebold, a resident of Manor Hill, came to the meeting to ask if a sign could be moved from the middle of an inclined road to the top or the bottom. Police Chief Brian Ferayorni said he would look at the area to see if it can be moved.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance which will amend the city’s zoning code to make manufactured homes on the same level basis as regular single family homes, as ordered by House Bill 160 that will go into effect in July of this year. City Administrator Brian Dehner explained that all cities have to have legislation in place.

Mayor John Link reminded council that the legislative session in Frankfort this year is very short, ending on April 15. He also told council that February 25 is city government day and night in Frankfort and council needs to let him know if they want to attend events in Frankfort on that day.

It was announced that the January 19 council meeting will be canceled due to Martin Luther King day.

ERLANGER

The business spotlight in the regular Erlanger council meeting was on AAS affordable athletic supplements, located at 3403 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. The owner, Trevor Workman, told council he relocated his business to Erlanger in 2019, and he really appreciates the city’s helpfulness to small businesses. A video showed some of the personal trainers available as well as a range of equipment to help people achieve their own goals.

The first reading of an ordinance amending the zoning code for the city to consider manufactured homes in the same manner as single family homes. This was mandated by House bill 160 in last year’s legislative session and will go into effect this year.

Several items were added to the agenda for the caucus meeting in two weeks.



FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright City Council voted to draft and pass a resolution stating the city’s preference not to have the state government tell the cities where they can locate cell phone towers.

“After all, do we really want the state telling us where we can put cell towers?” said Mayor Dave Hatter. “This resolution is a statement of intent.”

The resolution will be sent to Representative Stephanie Dietz, and Senator Chris McDaniel, as well as to the Kentucky League of Cities.

Council also approved having Mayor Hatter sign a Memorandum of Agreement with Kenton County, so that the city will be able to acquire $1.35 million to acquire underperforming assets within its jurisdiction, and redevelop them. The city has 36 months to use the resources and any leftover funds will be returned to the county. Hatter was grateful to Judge Kris Knochelmann and the Kenton County Commissioners for providing the Community Development Funds. The city will only have to provide $150,000 of their own for the project.

Council voted to appoint council member Bernie Wessels as the city’s representative to the OKI board and council member Donna Ross as the alternate.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

County Administrator Matt Elberfeld announced some changes to the fees for AJ Jolly Park. This year the admission fee to enter the park will be done away with, so it no longer costs to get into the park. As far as the campground, it will be closed this year because of the repairs that have to be done to the lake. He said the spillway has to be replaced, and to do that, they have to lower the water level of the lake at least 10 feet, an exercise that will take a bit of time.

While the levels are lower, they will be dredging places along the lake, something that will also take months.

Fees to rent kayaks, and bicycles will still be in place. A resolution was passed which approved of the fee changes for 2026.

Sarah Collins, Federal Housing Director, has retired after 25 years of service in Campbell County, and Judge Executive Steve Pendery presented her with a token of appreciation at the meeting this week.

Parks and Recreation Director Larry Harrod gave the annual report for the parks at the meeting.

Commissioners voted to advance Ashley Tate to Police Officer 6, and to appoint Luke Mantle to the Northern Kentucky Solid Waste Management Area Government Body as an alternate to the Judge Executive.

Sara Hoskins was appointed as Administrative Assistant in the Housing department.

Commission gave the go ahead to bid equipment for the lake dredging project, so the county will send out RFP’s for the bids.