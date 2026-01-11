Southbank Partners: Closure of 4th Street Bridge in Covington makes extended Riverwalk more vital

As preparations move forward for the closure of the KY 8 Licking River Bridge (Fourth Street Bridge) between Covington and Newport, the region is preparing for a period of change that will affect how people move between river cities and access The Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons.

The bridge is expected to close on January 12 at 9 a.m. The closure will impact all

users, including vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists and is expected to remain in place

through fall 2028 unless additional state funds are made available to expedite construction.

While the Fourth Street Bridge replacement is long overdue and necessary to enhance

regional connectivity, Southbank Partners said in a press release, the extended closure will “temporarily disrupt access across the Licking River for approximately two and a half years. Regional leaders acknowledge the inconvenience but emphasize that the project represents a critical investment in modernizing the region’s infrastructure through multi-modal transportation for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles.”

The light at the end of the tunnel, according to Southbank Partners, is the long-term benefit to extend The Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons. During the initial planning phase in 2016, Stantec evaluated the bridge and identified the purpose and need of the project as providing a safe, modern, efficient, and multimodal crossing of the Licking River within the existing corridor.

The multimodal component of the project will be most visible on the northern walkway of the

new bridge, which will serve as the vital link for the regional 20-mile Riverwalk. Once

complete, the improved walkway will help ensure continuous access along The Riverwalk

to/from Covington and Newport.

“The Fourth Street Bridge plays a critical role in the regional 20-mile Riverwalk. The northern walkway of the new bridge will become an important connection for the 20-mile Riverwalk, helping ensure safe, continuous access between our river cities for generations to come,” said Will Weber, President and CEO of Southbank Partners. “While the closure is an unfortunate, yet necessary reality, this project will ultimately strengthen the region and improve our intercity connectivity.”

Local leaders also requested $5 million in additional funding from the Kentucky General

Assembly to help expedite construction of this important commercial corridor. If the General

Assembly approves the additional support then the project could be expedited by as much as

6 months.

“This bridge has been part of the region’s long-term planning for nearly a decade, to create a safe, modern, and multimodal crossing,” Weber said. “The sooner we start, the sooner we get it done. Completing this project as quickly as possible is essential so we can continue building a continuous 20-mile Riverwalk from Devou Park to Pendery Park along with enhancing the entire Riverfront Commons, riverfront district, that connects our communities.”

Southbank Partners leads regional efforts focused on connected communities, vibrant

riverfronts, and resilient downtowns throughout Northern Kentucky’s urban core. Its work

spans transportation planning, economic development, infrastructure coordination,

placemaking, and community development across its nine partnering cities.

Southbank Partners