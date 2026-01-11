In time for Valentine’s Day, a new candy from NKY’s Kona Ice — beyond famous mobile trucks

Just in time for Valentine’s Day launch, Kona Ice, the nation’s largest mobile shaved ice franchise based in NKY, will offer its first confections from Hilco Sweets and CandyRific. This strategic partnership offers fans an exciting new way to enjoy their favorite Kona Ice experience beyond Kona’s mobile trucks.

Kona Ice Gummy Heart Box is now on the shelves. These specially crafted gummy candies are shaped like iconic Kona Ice cups and deliver the brand’s signature tropical flavors in an innovative candy format. This partnership bridges the gap between nostalgic shaved ice memories and convenient candy enjoyment.

And there’s more coming. The revolutionary Kona Ice Popping Splash, a multi-sensory candy experience that combines three beloved confection elements in one package: classic lollipops, candy gel, and popping candy will hit stores for Easter 2026.

The partnership brings together established confectionery expertise with a beloved lifestyle brand. Hilco Sweets and CandyRific, both Kentucky-based companies, bring decades of candy manufacturing and distribution experience to the collaboration.

“Kona Ice represents pure childhood joy and community connection, making it the perfect partner for our confectionery innovations,” said Emily Edmondson, executive vice president of Hilco Sweets. “This collaboration unites two family-friendly, flavor-forward brands to create something truly special that will delight consumers across multiple generations.”

The comprehensive candy line will feature Kona Ice’s most popular flavors including Tiger’s Blood, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Ninja Cherry, and Watermelon Wave across multiple confection formats. Products will include dual-flavored gummies, lollipops, popping candy, and seasonal sweets, marking the brand’s first venture into packaged candy while maintaining the tropical taste profiles that have made Kona Ice a community favorite nationwide.

“We are thrilled to bring the joy of Kona Ice to retail shelves for Valentine’s Day and Easter,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and Founder, Kona Ice. “This marks our first licensed product launch and it’s a major milestone in delivering the real flavors and happiness of Kona Ice beyond the truck. We’re excited to share another Kona Ice experience with families everywhere.”



The license agreement between Kona Ice and Hilco and Candyrific was brokered by Brandgenuity, the exclusive licensing agency for Kona Ice. Brandgenuity is managing the development and rollout of the Kona Ice licensing program.

CandyRific, headquartered in Louisville, is a premier innovator in licensed candy, novelty confections, and candy experience products, formed through the strategic combination of CandyRific and Hilco Sweets. With over 25 years of expertise in bringing fun and unique candy to consumers, distributing products in both major U.S. retailers and global markets.

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness and a one-of-a-kind experience. Today, Kona Ice has grown to more than 2,000 mobile units that serve 49 states across the country. With a commitment to giving back, Kona Ice has donated over $200 million to communities nationwide.

Brandgenuity is a leading global independent brand licensing agency that extends iconic brands into products, services and experiences that delight consumers, raise brand awareness, and generate revenue.

