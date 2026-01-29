KDE seeking high school students for Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council

Public school students who are currently freshmen, sophomores or juniors in high school are invited to apply for positions on the 2026-2027 Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council.

A term on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council lasts one academic year, August through May. The council meets every two months with two in-person meetings in Frankfort.

The group meets with the commissioner and KDE staff to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Kentucky. Members will provide feedback from a student perspective on critical issues impacting Kentucky’s students and schools.

Over the past year, student voice has been critical in KDE’s efforts in reimagining and improving the overall experience for learners. Members of the commissioner’s student advisory council provide insights into what students need and how decisions being made at the state level will affect them.

For the 2026-2027 council, KDE is seeking students with innovative ideas and thoughtful insight into how schools and student achievement can be improved. Those who represent the diverse academic, geographic, demographic and school-size variables are encouraged to apply. To be eligible, students must be sophomores, juniors or seniors during the 2026-2027 school year.

Students on the council represent each of the seven Kentucky Supreme Court districts, at-large student members, a student from the Kentucky School for the Blind, a student from the Kentucky School for the Deaf and student members enrolled in career and technical education pathways.

Students selected for the council may serve consecutive one-year terms as long as they remain eligible to serve.

Interested students make a commitment to attend virtual and in-person meetings. Any member with two unexcused absences may be removed from the council.

A committee of KDE-appointed representatives will review and score all applications based on the answers provided. Top-scoring applicants will be invited to interview for a position on the council. Appointments will be determined by how well the applicants communicate their ideas and goals.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, April 6. Interested students should complete the 2026-2027 KDE Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council Application. Refer to the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council application guide for required materials and additional details.

