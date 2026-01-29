NorthKey Community Care names Rob Vonckx chief of operations and strategy

NorthKey Community Care – the leader in providing behavioral health services in Northern Kentucky – has named Rob Vonckx its Chief of Operations and Strategy. Vonckx previously served as Chief of Operations and Talent Management.

“NorthKey’s mission is to provide behavioral health services to everyone in our eight county region who needs it,” said NorthKey President and CEO Danielle Amrine. “One of the keys to achieving that mission is to work closely with our elected officials and community partners. Rob will help us do that.”

In this new role, Vonckx will work closely with the NorthKey leadership team to plot strategy, while building and expanding relationships with healthcare providers, partners, elected officials, state representatives and community and business leaders. He will retain his current operational responsibilities as well.

Vonckx, who is also a Kentucky licensed attorney, has been with NorthKey for 14 years as part of its senior leadership team.

“Behavioral health is a complex, ever-changing environment and Rob’s institutional knowledge is a tremendous asset for NorthKey and our community,” said Amrine. “This new position will allow him to leverage that expertise to a fuller extent.”

“The behavioral health needs in our community are growing, and NorthKey is growing to meet those needs,” said Vonckx. “My expanded role will allow me to play a larger part in that growth and will allow NorthKey to better position itself to meet those community needs. I’m very passionate about helping my community and the people who live here, and I am excited about this opportunity to further NorthKey’s mission to make a greater impact in the Northern Kentucky community.”