Rotary Club of Florence accepting applications from Boone seniors for 2025-2026 scholarship

The Rotary Club of Florence has opened applications for its 27th annual senior high scholarship program.

Each year, the club awards scholarships to several hardworking students who live in Boone County and attend Boone County public and private schools.

The club is looking for seniors that have continued to show exemplary determination and effort both in the classroom and in their community as well. Selflessness, courage, perseverance, and strength are all traits of a Rotary Club scholarship recipient.

The application requires a submission of the students’ transcript and community service hours, along with an essay reflecting upon Rotary’s motto or Four Way Test and how these could impact the next phase of their life. Scholarship recipients will be asked to attend a Rotary Club of Florence luncheon and meeting on Monday, May 4 starting at 11:45 a.m. to accept their award and speak about their academic and community achievements, along with their plans for the future.

The application can be found on the club’s website at florencerotary.org.

Applications are due by midnight on Friday, March 13.

Rotary Club of Florence