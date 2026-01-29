NKY Chamber to host workforce best practices symposium, ‘Future-Ready Workplaces’ on March 11

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the lineup for its eighth annual Workforce Best Practices Symposium, an event designed to help employers adapt to modern challenges and transform their approach to attracting and retaining talent.

Themed, “Future-Ready Workplaces: Building Talent, Data, and Culture,” the event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library (401 Kenton Lands Road Erlanger, KY 41018). Attendees will engage in lively roundtable discussions centered on actionable solutions that can help them adapt and thrive in today’s evolving workplace.

“Every year, the Workforce Best Practices Symposium is an essential event for individuals who are eager to learn new ways to improve and build upon their organization’s hiring and talent retention strategies,” said Nancy Spivey, VP of Talent Strategies for the NKY Chamber. “We know the battle for talent is an ongoing challenge for employers, and the symposium is a fantastic opportunity for professionals to share knowledge with one another and gather valuable insights that they can put into practice.”

The symposium will highlight innovative strategies used by area employers to hire, retain, and develop talent. Attendees will customize their experience by selecting four of 10 expert-led roundtables focused on timely, relevant topics. These smaller group sessions and the interactive format allow for and encourage peer-to-peer exchange for deeper engagement and collaboration.

The roundtable presenters and topics include:

• Driving Strategic Talent Acquisition Strategies for Success – Amy Hehman, Barnes Dennig • Transforming Leaders Into Teachers: Using Plant Data to Build and Grow Your Future Workforce – Jesse Megenhardt, Amrize • Workplace Strategies for Gen Z Talent Success – Samantha Kelly, Beyond Neurodiversity, and Debbie Smith, Easterseals Redwood • AI & HR Policies & Practices – Rene Normand, Dean Houston, Inc. • Growing Leaders at Every Level – Gary Mertz, Cardinal Compensation & Performance Consulting • Data & Talent Retention – Rachel Folz, Cerkl • Building Work-Ready Students – Dr. Kathy Burkhardt, Learning Grove/Navigo, Sonya Fultz, Adopt-A-Class, and Carolyn Stewart, Campbell County Area Technology Center • From Candidate to Colleague: Humanizing the Talent Journey – Michael Stovall, Per Scholas • Fuel Your Fire: Craft Your Personal Mash Bill & Brand – David Noe, Payroll Partners • Improving Transparency & Empathy in Modern Hiring Practices – Dr. Denise Fritsch, Kenton County Public Library.

In addition to the roundtables, Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, will deliver a morning keynote address, and Dr. Abdullah Al Bahrani, Associate Dean, Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University, will give a closing keynote address.

The Workforce Best Practices Symposium is ideal for small business owners, operations and human resources professionals, and C-suite leaders from all types of organizations. SHRM continuing education credits are pending.

Tickets are $50 for NKY Chamber members, $70 for future NKY Chamber members, $40 for NKYP members, and free with the NKYP Event Pass. Registration includes a continental breakfast. To register or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com/events.

