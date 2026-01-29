The weather: Dangerously cold temperatures to continue through the week; take precautions

Staff report

As local municipalities have canceled emergency declarations and schools are getting back in session, Gov. Andy Beshear provided another update on response efforts to the severe winter weather affecting much of the Commonwealth.

“We are still experiencing dangerously cold temperatures and windchills, which will continue through the week,” said Gov. Beshear. “During those times, folks need to stay indoors as much as possible and limit outdoor exposure. Even 10 to 30 minutes outside can cause frostbite and hypothermia at the coldest of times. We also need Kentuckians to make sure they’re bringing their pets inside; this weather is just as dangerous for them.”

State highway crews have cleared most interstates and continue to work to open secondary roadways. Since Friday, state and contracted plow crews have tracked 741,000 miles, enough to circle the earth more than 29 times.

Gov. Beshear said that his administration submitted initial paperwork to begin joint damage assessments with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Governor believes this winter storm meets the threshold requirements to qualify for assistance.

Power Outages and Warming Centers: There were 12,610 reported power outages as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, down from around 73,590 at the height of outages Sunday. Utility crews, with the assistance of neighboring cooperatives, contractors and resources from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, have worked 24/7 to restore power as quickly as possible.

Over 885 people sheltered in warming centers Tuesday night. Kentucky currently has 117 warming centers set up across the Commonwealth for those facing an outage. To find a warming center near you, or if you need additional assistance, visit kyem.ky.gov.

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast to continue through this week.

Fatalities: Gov. Beshear said the state is now reporting at least 10 storm-related deaths, including:

• A 68-year-old man in Daviess County;

• A 79-year-old man in Graves County;

• A 55-year-old man in Jefferson County;

• A 64-year-old man in Johnson County;

• A 71-year-old man in Johnson County;

• A 71-year-old man in Johnson County;

• A 48-year-old man in Morgan County;

• A 78-year-old man in Owen County;

• A 62-year-old man in Pulaski County; and

• A 72-year-old woman in Whitley County.

The Governor said that these families will receive support from the Team Kentucky Emergency Relief Fund to help pay for funeral costs: “If we can be there for these families, we want to be, and we hope this support can be a little bit of light in a dark time. We’re praying for these families during this difficult time.”

Crews continue to make progress moving ice and snow on all roadways, but slick spots remain due to refreezing of wet pavement. Interstates are mainly clear, with isolated patches of snow and slush, while some parkways in central and western Kentucky have one lane partially covered due to ice buildup over snow. Heavy equipment graders are being deployed on some primary and secondary routes to help break up layers of ice. Extremely cold temperatures are also limiting the effectiveness of deicing agents added to salt. Road conditions may vary by county due to differences in precipitation types and ice accumulation.

Black ice will continue to be a safety threat throughout the week, especially during morning commutes, as daytime snowmelt refreezes from overnight extreme cold when temperatures dip into the single digits. Motorists should use caution, beware of icy conditions in shaded areas and on bridges, slow down and avoid hard braking. All snow and heavy ice should be removed from vehicles before driving to improve visibility and avoid damage to other vehicles.

Drivers are urged to carry an emergency kit of life-saving essentials should they be stranded.

Driver Licensing Regional Offices are open, except the Jackson location which is closed due to no heat. Kentuckians are reminded some licensing services can be completed by mail or online. To check eligibility and services, as well as status of local offices, visit drive.ky.gov.

Kentucky Emergency Management has received and responded to 942 calls to the rapid needs assessment line, 502-607-6665.

KYEM also received and responded to more than 300 resource requests from local officials and partners, most frequently for generators, drinking water, ready-to-eat meals, essential personnel transport and cut and toss teams to clear roadways in areas that are hard to reach.

Kentucky National Guard: The Governor said the Kentucky Guard is continuing to assist in recover efforts by helping with debris removal, completing wellness checks, transporting essential personnel safely and helping with evacuations as needed. The Guard also remains on call to assist motorists if a highway is backed up.

Kentucky State Police conducted 448 wellness checks and responded to 649 requests for motorist assistance.

Statewide, 16 drinking water systems are on limited operations. Several line breaks have prompted boil water advisories for 11,483 customers. Approximately 2,496 are without water.

Gov. Beshear implemented the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the Commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.