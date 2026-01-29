Wood Hudson Cancer Laboratory celebrating its 45th year — and still going strong

Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory, Incorporated was formally established by the late Julia Carter, PhD, the late Harry Carter, MD, current board member Larry Douglass, MD, and the late Sidney Wood 45 years ago this month.

Wood Hudson has achieved many things since its inception, exceeding the original aspirations. This includes the following accomplishments:

• Its Undergraduate Research Education Program (UREP) has trained over 400 students representing 47 universities.

• The biospecimen repository houses approximately three million human tissues from 65,000 cancer patients.

• Wood Hudson investigators have contributed over 190 research peer-reviewed publications and conference abstracts with more than 2000 citations.

Wood Hudson’s cancer-focused scientific mission continues. Dr. Mary Kate Gehret leads active research work in colorectal cancer.

In addition, Wood Hudson maintains academic research collaborations with scientists at regional universities and institutions beyond the local area. Summer 2026 UREP will begin recruiting new students in the spring.

Through sustained research and education efforts, Wood Hudson continues its work to advance the understanding, prevention, and treatment of cancer. It continues to work on the conquest of cancer through research and education.

Wood Hudson received the best 45th birthday gift ever when its recent fundraising campaign raised another $50,250, exceeding its matching campaign challenge. Even better, that full amount, including the dollars raised over the goal, was also matched. This means that we were able to raise a total of $130,500 during the campaign, more than $10,000 over the original goal.

45 Years of Impact — Amazing Milestones

• January 26, 1981: Date of Incorporation

• May 1981: Date Established as 501(c)(3)

• 1982: Undergraduate Research Education Program (UREP) launched

• 1984: Move to Greenup St, Covington, Kentucky

• 1990: Move to Isabella St, Newport, Kentucky in the former Corpus Christi School Building

• 2012: Biospecimen Repository addition opens

• 2020:UREP continues remotely during COVID

• 2026: Mission continues.

