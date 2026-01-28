Kenton County Public Library hosts first job fair of the year with 40 employers actively hiring

If a new job is on your 2026 to-do list, Kenton County Public Library and the Kentucky Career Center can help.
The New Year, New Career Job Fair is happening Thursday, January 29 at the Erlanger Branch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s an all-professions fair with 40 actively hiring employers plus community partners offering support and resources.
Career coaching will be available on site to help with resumes, interviews, and cover letters. Job seekers are encouraged to register and upload a resume ahead of time.
Register and Upload Your Resume Before the Event here.
A career coach will be on-hand to help with resumes, interviews and cover letters as well as give overall job search guidance.
Additional KCPL Job Search Resources Available Anytime
• More than 50 classes coming up to advance your career.
• Suggested reads for job seekers
• One-on-One Technology Help meetings (tablets, e-readers, MS Office and more.)
• Weekly job search support group e-mail newsletter (Northern Kentucky Accountability Group)
• Schedule an appointment with one of KCPL’s Career Navigators
Participating Employers:
Boone County Schools
Brighton Center
Cabinet for Health and Family Services
Caring Excellence
Carmel Manor
Cartamundi – United States Playing Card
Cengage
Close the Loop
Craftsmen Contractors
Crown Staffing
CVG Airport Authority
Darling Ingredients
Elwood Staffing
Fidelity
Firstlight Home Care
Flexibe Staffing
FUN.com
Gateway Community and Technical College
Indeed Flex
Jabil
Malone Workforce Solutions
Metropolis
MidAmerica Safety Solutions
Motus Freight
Niagara Bottling
NKCAC
Northern Kentucky Water District
Prolink
QuickPro Staffing
Sibcy Cline
Sinkula Inv. dba Wendy’s
St. Elizabeth
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thomas More University
Tykes Academy
Verst Logistics
zTrip