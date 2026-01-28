Kenton County Public Library hosts first job fair of the year with 40 employers actively hiring

If a new job is on your 2026 to-do list, Kenton County Public Library and the Kentucky Career Center can help.

The New Year, New Career Job Fair is happening Thursday, January 29 at the Erlanger Branch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s an all-professions fair with 40 actively hiring employers plus community partners offering support and resources.

Career coaching will be available on site to help with resumes, interviews, and cover letters. Job seekers are encouraged to register and upload a resume ahead of time.

Register and Upload Your Resume Before the Event here.

Additional KCPL Job Search Resources Available Anytime

• More than 50 classes coming up to advance your career.

• Suggested reads for job seekers

• One-on-One Technology Help meetings (tablets, e-readers, MS Office and more.)

• Weekly job search support group e-mail newsletter (Northern Kentucky Accountability Group)

• Schedule an appointment with one of KCPL’s Career Navigators

Participating Employers:

Boone County Schools

Brighton Center

Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Caring Excellence

Carmel Manor

Cartamundi – United States Playing Card

Cengage

Close the Loop

Craftsmen Contractors

Crown Staffing

CVG Airport Authority

Darling Ingredients

Elwood Staffing

Fidelity

Firstlight Home Care

Flexibe Staffing

FUN.com

Gateway Community and Technical College

Indeed Flex

Jabil

Malone Workforce Solutions

Metropolis

MidAmerica Safety Solutions

Motus Freight

Niagara Bottling

NKCAC

Northern Kentucky Water District

Prolink

QuickPro Staffing

Sibcy Cline

Sinkula Inv. dba Wendy’s

St. Elizabeth

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas More University

Tykes Academy

Verst Logistics

zTrip