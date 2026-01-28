Weather: Extreme cold for the rest of the week, stay off roads if possible

Staff report

As local governments have downgraded but continue “snow emergencies” and many schools are still closed due to conditions of secondary roads, Northern Kentucky remains under a cold weather advisory and low temperatures will prevail for the rest of the week. Don’t be on the roads if you can stay home.

Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update on response efforts to the weekend’s winter storm, along with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) Director Eric Gibson.

Dangerously cold temperatures pose a threat to Kentuckians as an Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect. Freezing temperatures will continue throughout the week.

“Kentuckians need to avoid being outdoors as much as possible as dangerously cold weather could cause frostbite or hypothermia in as little as 10 minutes,” said Gov. Beshear. “As for response efforts, we’ve made great progress thanks to folks being prepared but roadways are still very slick due to ice. We need everyone to drive slowly and have weather kits in your car. We’ve made it through the worst of this storm, and we need everyone to stay safe during the extreme cold this week.”

Since Friday, state and contracted plow crews have tracked 670,000 miles, enough to circle the earth more than 26 times.

There were 27,894 reported power outages as of 8 a.m. EST, down from around 73,590 at the height of outages Sunday. Utility crews, with the assistance of neighboring cooperatives, contractors and resources from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, have worked 24/7 to restore power as quickly as possible.

Over 950 people sheltered in warming centers Monday night. Kentucky currently has 130 warming centers set up across the commonwealth for those facing an outage. To find a warming center near you, or if you need additional assistance, visit kyem.ky.gov.

A 72-year-old female in Whitley County has passed away due to weather-related circumstances.

“We want this family to know our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky, please continue to check in on your neighbors and make sure folks have what they need to stay safe.”

Crews continue to address ice and snow on roadways today. The storm’s exit o Monday plus daylight warmth helped activate deicing agents mixed with salt to help crews make progress on primary routes critical for emergency response.

Plows continue to make passes on routes where refreezing occurred overnight on wet pavement and ramps. More progress is expected on primary and secondary routes. Travelers are cautioned to still limit travel, slow down and leave plenty of stopping distance between vehicles as ice patches are likely on bare pavement given the extreme cold.

“The hard work of our crews, boosted by sunshine, is helping get our interstates and parkways in better shape in light of overnight refreezing of moisture on the road,” said Secretary Gray. “Do not abandon caution if you see bare pavement, as icy patches may still exist. We expect to make passes on more secondary routes today, but it will take time to work through the snowpack and thick ice. Fewer cars on the road helps give our crews room to work using heavy equipment so we still ask Kentuckians to avoid travel if they can.”

Drivers are urged to carry an emergency kit of life-saving essentials should they be stranded. Visit snowky.ky.gov for driver tips and resources.

The Governor said the state has had 3,000 Guard members at the ready throughout this storm, and he will likely decrease that number to about 1,000 members. Guard members have completed wellness checks, transported essential personnel safely, helped with a hotel evacuation, and are on call to assist motorists if a highway is backed up.

Gov. Beshear also implemented the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.