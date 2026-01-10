Kentucky Nonprofit Network hires Ryan Salzman to lead advocacy efforts in Northern Kentucky

Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the Commonwealth’s association of charitable nonprofits, has hired Ryan Salzman, PhD, as its new Director of Regional Advocacy & Engagement for Northern Kentucky. In this role, Salzman will support and engage KNN members across the region to strengthen advocacy, collaboration, and community impact.

Salzman brings extensive experience in public policy, education, research, government, and regional collaboration to KNN’s growing coalition-building efforts. A longtime Northern Kentucky resident, he holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Christian University. He spent 11 years as a professor of political science at Northern Kentucky University, where his teaching and research focused on democracy and civic engagement. During his tenure, he also led NKU’s internship program in Frankfort and became a trusted political analyst for Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati media, conducting more than 180 live interviews and contributing to dozens of additional news stories.

“KNN members across Kentucky are eager to educate their communities about the critical services charitable nonprofits provide and the essential role they play in our economy,” said Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network.

Most recently, Salzman served for more than two years at OneNKY Alliance, where he worked on public policy advocacy, public health initiatives, research, and collaboration with regional partners on key Northern Kentucky issues. His deep local roots also include a decade of public service on the Bellevue City Council from 2015 to 2024.

In addition to his professional work, Salzman has served on several nonprofit boards, including EC LEARN, 4C for Children (serving Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky), the KET Northern Kentucky Board, and the Seasongood Good Governance Foundation. He has also contributed to numerous committees and volunteer efforts focused on issues impacting children, families, education, and good governance. Salzman lives in Bellevue with his wife and two daughters.

“When we moved from Texas in 2012, we never imagined that Northern Kentucky would be a perfect fit for our family,” said Salzman. “We’ve fallen in love with the region, especially the people. Now I am excited to continue my work for the region, supporting nonprofits that do important, difficult work every day.”

Salzman sees his new role as a natural extension of both his academic background and his advocacy experience.

“I believe I have an educator’s spirit,” he said. “In many ways, advocacy is education. Now I have an opportunity to learn from nonprofit leaders to help educate policymakers as they do their important work to elevate their communities.”

With its statewide mission of building a strong, unified voice for Kentucky’s nonprofit sector, KNN continues to expand its regional advocacy efforts to ensure nonprofits have a seat at the table in local, state, and federal policy conversations.

Kentucky Nonprofit Network