Horizon Community Foundation’ Nancy Grayson to speak at NKYP Feb. 12 Lunchtime Leader Chat

The NKY Chamber’s Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will host Nancy Grayson, President and CEO at Horizon Community Foundation, as the featured speaker for its upcoming Lunchtime Leader Chat from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.12, at the OneNKY Center, located at 209 Greenup St. in Covington.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for professionals at any stage in their career to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights, and personal mantras.

“We are excited to welcome Nancy for our next Lunchtime Leader Chat to provide young professionals with a unique opportunity to learn from someone whose work is making a significant impact in our community,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber Director of Events and NKYP. “Nancy is an established and celebrated leader in our region, and this event will provide attendees of all ages and career stages a unique opportunity to hear her professional story, ask questions, and take away practical advice that they can carry into their careers going forward.”

Grayson was named President and CEO of Horizon Community Foundation in 2017. In this role, she implements the vision and strategic direction of the foundation and collaborates with other local leaders to serve the community’s needs. Prior to her time at Horizon Community Foundation, Grayson served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Northern Kentucky Education Council. She has served on numerous boards of organizations dedicated to improving education, promoting healthy family relationships, and preserving the natural resources and history of Kentucky. She currently serves on the Endow Kentucky Commission and the LINK Media Board of Directors. Grayson also is a vocalist with Suits that Rock, a group of local business leaders who perform an annual benefit concert for The Carnegie Arts Education programs.

Grayson has received various awards throughout her career, including the Cincinnati Enquirer Woman of the Year Award in 2022, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Award in 2021, Northern Kentucky Tribune Newsmaker Award in 2018, and the Northern Kentucky Champion for Education Award in 2011. She is an alumna of Leadership Northern Kentucky (Class of 2009) and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

This event will include networking opportunities for attendees, and lunch will be provided. NKYP’s Lunchtime Leader Chat is $30 for NKYP members, $35 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. NKYP Event Pass holders are admitted for free. Registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/Events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce