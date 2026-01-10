KYSTATS latest report shows state unemployment rate remained steady, stands at 4.7 percent

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted November 2025 unemployment rate was 4.7%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) latest report.

The November 2025 jobless rate was unchanged from September of 2025 and down 0.7 percentage points from one year ago. State and national estimates of unemployment rates and several other labor market statistics that are based on the survey of households were not available for October due to a lapse in federal appropriations during the six-week federal government shutdown.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November 2025 was 4.6%, which was up from the 4.4% reported for September 2025 and the 4.2% recorded in November 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based upon estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. The survey is designed to measure trends in the number of people working and includes jobs in agriculture and individuals who are self-employed.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,115,793 in November 2025, an increase of 876 individuals from September 2025. The number of people employed in November was 2,017,165, an increase of 1,842 from September. The number unemployed was 98,628, a decrease of 966 from September 2025.

“The changes from September 2025 to November 2025 were relatively small but do suggest a slight improvement,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “We saw an increase in both the number of people participating in the labor force and the number of people employed.”

In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 800 jobs to 2,052,700 in November 2025 compared to October 2025. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 10,500 jobs or 0.5% compared to November 2024.

“While the households surveyed suggest that more people were working in November, businesses reported fewer jobs for the month,” said Clark. “Changes in employment were mixed across sectors, but the trade, transportation and utilities sector saw a considerable drop in employment in October and November.”

Nonfarm data is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics program. According to the survey, employment increased from October to November for six of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) job sectors, decreased for three and was unchanged for two.

Employment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector rose by 700 jobs from October 2025 to November 2025. Durable goods manufacturing employment decreased by 100 jobs while nondurable goods manufacturing increased by 800 jobs. Kentucky’s manufacturing employment was down by 1,400 positions compared to November 2024.

“While manufacturing employment improved in November, it fell in each of the prior five months and has given up gains from earlier in the year,” said Clark.

The educational and health services sector reported 600 more jobs in November 2025. All these gains occurred within the health care and social assistance subsector. Employment in the educational services subsector did not change from October to November. Since last November, this sector has grown by 2,900 jobs or 0.9%.

Kentucky’s professional and business services sector increased by 400 jobs in November 2025. Among the subsectors, employment was down 200 jobs in professional, scientific and technical services; down 100 jobs in management of companies; and up 700 jobs in administrative, support and waste management. The sector had 1,300 fewer positions compared to November 2024.

Kentucky’s leisure and hospitality sector added 300 jobs from October to November. The arts, entertainment and recreation subsector was up 700 jobs while the accommodations and food services subsector fell by 400 jobs. Employment in this sector was up 2,000 positions from one year ago.

Employment in the construction sector rose by 300 jobs in November 2025 compared to October 2025. Construction employment increased by 7,500 positions or 8% from one year ago.

Kentucky’s information services sector gained 200 positions from October to November. The industries in this sector include traditional publishing as well as software publishing; motion pictures and broadcasting; and telecommunications. The number of jobs in this sector in November 2025 was up 200 jobs compared to one year ago.

The other services sector was unchanged from October to November but was up 1,800 jobs compared to one year ago. This sector includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services and religious organizations.

The number of jobs in the state’s mining and logging sector did not change from October to November. This sector had 500 fewer jobs in November 2025 compared to November 2024.

In the government sector, employment fell by 200 jobs from October 2025 to November 2025. Employment levels were down 100 jobs in federal government; unchanged in state government; and down 100 jobs in local government. The total number of government jobs rose by 200 positions or 0.1% compared to November 2024.

Employment in the financial activities sector declined by 200 jobs from October 2025 to November 2025. Employment levels were down by 100 jobs in both the finance and insurance subsector and the real estate, rental and leasing subsector. This sector had 900 more positions compared to November 2024.

Kentucky’s trade, transportation and utilities sector dropped by 2,900 positions from October 2025 to November 2025 and was down 1,800 jobs compared to a year ago. Compared to October 2025, employment was down 700 jobs in the wholesale trade subsector; down 1,100 jobs in retail trade; and down 1,100 positions in transportation, warehousing and utilities in November 2025.

“Kentucky’s trade, transportation and utilities sector has shown considerable weakness over the past few months,” said Clark. “This was first seen among firms in transportation and utilities beginning in July, but more recently wholesalers and retailers have also reduced employment.”

Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet