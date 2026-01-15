KFTC and Boone County Education Association host Coffee For The Commonwealth

On January 24, February 28, and March 21 the Northern Kentucky Chapter of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Boone County Education Association have invited members of the Kentucky General Assembly that are part of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus to attend Coffee For The Commonwealth events in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton County, respectively.

These events are open to the public, and are an opportunity for residents across Northern Kentucky to talk with their elected officials in more intimate environments. This will allow community members to meet with their legislators about the issues they care about without having to take time off work or school, and to do it in a more familiar setting than a legislator’s office.

The first event will be on January 24 at Pixi Sweets located at 7736 US 42 in Florence from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. KFTC and the Boone County Education Association will be providing information about the Kentucky General Assembly, how to engage legislators during the session, and some information about priority legislation for them. The event will be in full swing by 10:30, and KFTC members will be providing postcards and other tools for people who are unable to see their legislators that day. Pixi Sweets will be open to order refreshments.

The second event will be on February 28 at the Newport location of the Campbell County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Members of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Boone County Education Association will again have informational materials, and event planners will be providing coffee from Roebling Books and Coffee and some other refreshments for attendees.

The third event is scheduled for March 21st, but some of the details are still being finalized. Stay tuned for more information from KFTC and the Boone County Education Association once the final details are released.

People wishing to RSVP or to stay up to date on these events can see all of KFTC’s upcoming events at kftc.org/events, and we do encourage those attending to let us know in advance that they are coming. If you have any questions about the event or wish to reach a member for comment, please contact Joe Gallenstein at 859-380-6103 or joe@KFTC.org.

