Hebron PokeKon Fest to transform Marriott Cincinnati Airport into Pokemon hub

Pokémon trainers, collectors, and fans from across the region are preparing for the 2026 Hebron PokeKon Fest, arriving at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport Hotel (2395 Progress Drive) on Sunday, January 25.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., this one-day trade show will celebrate all things Pokémon, offering a family-friendly environment for fans of every generation.

The 2026 event features a diverse lineup of attractions, including:

• Special Guest Voice Actor: Meet Emily Bauer, widely recognized by fans as the voice of Dawn, Officer Jenny, and Cynthia in the Pokémon animated series.

• Massive Exhibitor Hall: Explore a room full of vendors and local artists offering a wide spectrum of merchandise, including rare trading cards (TCG), vintage video games, custom artwork, plushies, and exclusive collectibles.

• Interactive Programming: The day’s schedule is packed with fan panels, Pokémon trivia, and more.

• Cosplay Contest: Fans are encouraged to showcase their creativity in the main-stage costume competition starting at 4 p.m. (registration ends at 3: p.m.)

“Our goal is to provide a true Pokémon convention experience that satisfies everyone from competitive players to families looking for a unique Sunday outing.”

General admission is $20, with tickets available online and at the door via cash or card. Children 11 and under are admitted free with a paid adult (limit one child per adult).

Parking at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport Hotel is free for all event attendees.

For more information, tickets, and the full event schedule, visit the official Hebron PokeKon Fest website.