Kenton County to say goodbye to two long-time public servants — Jon Draud and Joe Nienaber

Kenton County is preparing to say goodbye to two dedicated public servants as Commissioners Jon Draud and Joe Nienaber have announced they will not seek re-election in 2026.



Together, the commissioners bring decades of public service experience and leave behind a legacy of steady leadership, collaboration and progress that has helped shape Kenton County over the past decade.



“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving alongside both Jon and Joe,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Both have dedicated so much of their lives to serving our residents with thoughtfulness, integrity and a deep commitment to doing what’s right for Kenton County. Their leadership and solutions-oriented approach to governing will be greatly missed.”

Commissioner Jon Draud, 87, has served on the Kenton County Fiscal Court since 2010. A lifelong resident of the region, Draud’s career has been defined by decades of service in education and government.



Before joining the Fiscal Court, Draud spent more than 50 years in public education, serving as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He also held the position of Kentucky Commissioner of Education and has been widely recognized for his contributions to both the community and the Commonwealth. His public service also includes time on the Crestview Hills City Council and in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Commissioner Joe Nienaber has served Kenton County since his election to the Fiscal Court in 2014. Prior to his tenure as commissioner, Nienaber was deeply involved in local government, serving five years as Mayor of Fort Wright and six years on the city council.



A graduate of Covington Catholic High School and Northern Kentucky University, Nienaber has balanced public service with a career as an entrepreneur. He is a partner with Klotz Contracting and owner of Granite World, a Park Hills-based custom cabinetry and stone business.

Both commissioners have been integral members of the Fiscal Court, working alongside Commissioner Beth Sewell and Judge/Executive Knochelmann to guide policy decisions, oversee the County’s annual budget and serve Kenton County residents. Their leadership has helped advance major initiatives and shape the County’s continued growth.



During their time in office, Kenton County completed numerous high-profile projects, including the renovation of the historic Bavarian Brewery into the Kenton County Government Center; the preservation of the Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence; the redevelopment of the former County building into The Hayden, a premier apartment building in Covington; and the launch of SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s new hub for entrepreneurship.



They also oversaw significant operational improvements, including the consolidation of Covington and Erlanger dispatch into a unified, County-run dispatch center; the achievement of no-kill status at Kenton County Animal Services; and the reorganization of Kenton County Public Works to enhance efficiency and improve services for residents.



These accomplishments were achieved while also lowering the County’s property-tax rate to its lowest level since 1983.



Both Commissioner Draud and Nienaber will complete their current terms at the end of 2025.