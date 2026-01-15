UK Health: Stay warm and safe during a power outage — here are some tips

By Robert McCool

University of Kentucky

Power outages can happen at any time. Damage to power lines due to severe weather is most often the cause, but other hazards – fires, motor vehicle crashes, and problems with electric distribution equipment – can also cause a loss of electrical power. Regardless of why it occurs, a power outage is inconvenient. It can also create unexpected hazards. Here are a few ways you can prepare your home and keep you and your family safe and warm during an outage.

First, prepare in advance for a power outage. Keep flashlights, a battery-powered AM/FM radio, and plenty of spare batteries available. A portable power bank for recharging your cell phone and other personal devices. If the power bank includes a solar panel, that’s even better; you can recharge it by placing it in sunny window.

Keep canned or dried food on hand so that you can prepare meals without having to open your refrigerator. If you need a powered medical device such as an oxygen concentrator, talk with your doctor about what you will need to do if the power goes out.

Use flashlights and battery-powered lamps for light instead of candles. Candles can create a fire hazard. If you must use candles, never leave a candle burning in a room when there’s no one in that room. Make sure that you have working smoke alarms and that they include a battery backup that will keep them working during power outages.

Listen to local radio stations or use your cell phone’s Internet access to get updates about the situation. If the power outage lasts more than a few hours, you might need to call friends, family members, or public safety responders for assistance. In some situations, you might need to move to an emergency shelter.

Running generators produce carbon monoxide (CO), an invisible, odorless gas that can kill people and pets. If you use a generator, keep it outdoors and at least 20 feet from your house. Never run a generator near a door and window of your home. Gas cooking stoves can also produce CO, so you should not try to use a gas cooking stove or oven to heat your home during a power outage.

Power outages can also lead to property damage and loss. To reduce food loss, keep freezers and refrigerators closed. If frozen food does thaw, discard it to avoid possible food poisoning. Unplug sensitive electronics, such as TVs, computers, and game systems, so they aren’t damaged by a power surge when power is restored.

Following these guidelines can help you stay safe when the power goes out.

Robert McCool is a program coordinator at the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.

(Note: See CDC’s tips for safety during power outages here.)