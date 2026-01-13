Letter to Editor: Bill Butler says site for law/medical schools is ‘Win-Win!’

Re: NKyTribune story on site selection for law school/medical facility

Allow me to comment on your very comprehensive article regarding the site selection for the NKU Law school and UK Medical facility. In that article you point out that there was an unexpected change in location, and that gives rise to unanswered questions.

I note that Steve Frank has chosen to add color to the message; but in keeping with his customary style, he has it wrong again.

There is no favor to Bill Butler involved. Nor did I or my associates ever reach out to the decision makers to suggest the relocation. We at Corporex are supportive of the City’s big development.



But none of this matters.

What matters is that the City of Covington is very happy with the outcome. It is as told to me a “Win-Win” for Covington because Covington gets to keep all the benefits, the advantageous components of the project, and leave behind the disadvantages.

Let me explain. A) The City gets the occupational taxes that will be generated by the jobs at either location. This is the biggest of the advantages. B) Buildings owned by a private corporation will pay ad-valorem taxes on both he land and the building they develop. The Public entities would remove the property completely from the tax roles. C) the City does not have to commit funds to build the garage, not yet, D) The County garage has only 400 of 1475 spaces in its garage leased regularly, the tenants of the new facility will help reduce that burden on taxpayers — another win.

And the City still has its land to sell, so it has not lost anything.

Make sense? You bet.

Win-Win! for Covington, for Kenton County, for the State, for the taxpayers.



Isn’t it interesting that when the elected officials do something positive and logical, this gives rise to suspicion and finger pointing.



Bill Butler

Corporex