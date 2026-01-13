Political notes: For ’26 election — Steve Pendery, Bill Wells, Steven Doan

(Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional roundup of filings of candidates in the May primary. Filings have closed. If you are a candidate who will appear on the May ballot, you may submit a short bio about yourself to be featured in a future ‘Political Notes feature (and send a photo) to news@nkytrib.com.

Steve Pendery – Campbell County Judge-Executive

Campbell County Judge-Executive Steve Pendery will seek reelection in 2026. During Pendery’s time in office, Campbell County has seen billions of dollars in economic development, large gains in job creation and expansion of County services, all while the County spends less money per resident than any full-service government – city or county – in Northern Kentucky.

Pendery’s leadership has positioned Campbell County to thrive in the years ahead by building its budget surplus, upgrading infrastructure and forging strong relationships with businesses, Campbell’s cities, other Northern Kentucky counties, and the Kentucky General Assembly.

Pendery’s leadership has resulted in real benefits for residents, including these most recent ones:

• Property tax rates have been reduced each of the last five years and net profits taxes have been eliminated on businesses and sole proprietorships. To simplify the process for residents, the county has invested $500,000 in custom software to allow for online filing and payment of County and participating City taxes.



• Fees for daily and seasonal passes have been eliminated from county parks, along with horse trail access fees. Dog licenses are now free and a convenient online process has been added for pet registration.



• Fiber has been built out for every residential and business address in Campbell County as part of a system for Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties that was the largest such system in the nation.



• The county is making a $10,000,000 investment at AJ Jolly Park to install a new spillway for the dam that creates the lake. That move requires draining the lake down by 10 feet while repairs are made, which will also allow for dredging substantial portions of the lake that have silted up over the years; the county is saving money by doing the dredging itself. These improvements will ensure safety and future recreation for the next generation.



• The consolidation of the county’s police department, emergency management, dispatch operations and coroner’s office into a new state of the art public safety building will improve efficiency and cost.



• The most recent data available shows the activities of our Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and our office of Drug Control policy has resulted in a reduction of fatal overdoses among Campbell Countians from 54 in 2020 to 10 in 2025. The county also created a new police social worker program to address addictive behaviors and domestic issues with specifically trained personnel.



• As the county continues to address the housing shortage in Northern Kentucky, the federal housing program it manages is consistently rated a “highest level performer” by HUD.



• The County spent $4.5 million to extend water service to another 91 homes, bringing the total served in our county to 98%. Lead service lines were replaced in Newport, capacity was added in Wilder to facilitate economic development, and general system and pressure improvements were made to allow for future expansion as a part of the investment package.



“Campbell County is well-positioned for success,” said Pendery. “I’m proud of the accomplishments we’ve made to make life in our county better for residents and businesses, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work for the next four years.”

Bill Wells – Covington City Council

“Bill” Wells, a former Covington City Commissioner and longtime neighborhood leader is a candidate for Covington City Council.

Wells brings more than two decades of hands-on experience working with and for Covington’s neighborhood associations, along with prior service as a City Commissioner, having been elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2017. His campaign is centered on restoring transparency, strengthening neighborhood voices, and ensuring City Hall answers first and foremost to residents.

“I’m running because Covington deserves leadership that is accountable to the people,” Wells said. “I’ve spent most of my adult life working alongside neighbors, listening to their concerns, and advocating for stronger, safer, and more connected communities. I’m from the neighborhoods, and I’m for the neighborhoods.”

A central pillar of Wells’ campaign is a renewed commitment to financial transparency and open government. During his previous service on the City Commission, Wells was a strong advocate for OpenGov, a public-facing financial transparency platform that allowed residents to clearly see how taxpayer dollars were being spent.

“Transparency builds trust,” Wells said.

Wells also emphasized the importance of restoring meaningful communication between city leadership and neighborhood organizations, noting that strong neighborhoods are the foundation of a healthy city.

Wells’ campaign will focus on transparency, public safety, fiscal responsibility, neighborhood engagement, and smart, balanced growth that respects Covington’s historic neighborhoods while planning responsibility for the future.

Steve Doan – State Representative District 69

State Representative Steven Doan is a candidate for re-election to the Kentucky House of Representatives, District 69.

The lifelong Northern Kentucky resident is practicing attorney, former Erlanger City Council member, and dedicated family man. He is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University (B.S.) and Salmon P. Chase College of Law (J.D.).

“Northern Kentucky is home — it’s where I grew up, where I built my career, and where I’m raising my children,” Doan said. “I’m running for reelection because I remain fully committed to serving our families, protecting our freedoms, and advancing conservative principles that make our region stronger.”

Doan supports the Kentucky First/America First agenda that puts our state and nation ahead of special interests, prioritizes secure borders, economic growth for working families, limited government, and defending our constitutional rights.

Since taking office in 2023, Doan has championed legislation to promote economic growth, enhance public safety, improve education, and support families across the district. He pledges to continue this fight for tax relief, infrastructure, and policies that protect and empower Kentuckians while advancing the Kentucky First/America First priorities that deliver real results for our communities.

For more information on the campaign, follow @SteveDoanLaw on X or contact the campaign directly.

District 69 serves parts of Boone and Kenton counties.