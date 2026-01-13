TradesNKY appoints Lorraine O’Moore as organization’s first executive director

TradesNKY has named Lorraine O’Moore as its first executive director, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s growth.

O’Moore brings more than 30 years of experience in workforce development, education partnerships and talent pipeline strategy to the role. Most recently, she served as the Workforce Development Manager with BE NKY, leading their workforce initiatives and serving as a key partner in attracting and retaining businesses in Northern Kentucky.

She also served as the Director of Work-Based Learning at NaviGo (a division of Learning Grove), where she worked closely with employers to design customized work-based learning (WBL) programs and strengthen connections between industry and education.

In her new role, O’Moore will lead TradesNKY’s strategic growth, deepen partnerships with schools and employers, and expand hands-on career pathways that prepare students and jobseekers for high-demand skilled trades careers across Northern Kentucky.

“TradesNKY is at a pivotal moment,” O’Moore said. “This organization proves that when education, industry and community come together with a shared purpose, we can create real opportunities for students and build the workforce our region needs to thrive. I’m honored to step into this role and help scale that impact across Northern Kentucky.”

O’Moore is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky and currently co-chairs the organization’s Talent Pipeline Day committee. She also founded the Northern Kentucky College & Career Counselor Network, bringing together K-12, post-secondary, industry and community partners to improve career awareness and alignment.

Her leadership and contributions to the region’s workforce ecosystem have earned widespread recognition, including being named Workforce Professional of the Year in 2024 by the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board.

The appointment reflects TradesNKY’s momentum as it works to address workforce shortages, elevate the skilled trades, and create sustainable career pathways for Northern Kentucky students.

For more information about TradesNKY and its mission, visit tradesnky.org.

