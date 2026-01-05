Life Learning center names Tony Josselyn new vice president of operations

Life Learning Center, a nonprofit organization based in Covington, Kentucky, that provides life skills training, career readiness programming, job placement, and critical care resources announces the appointment of Tony Josselyn as its new Vice President of Operations.

Josselyn has a background in criminal justice and leadership with over 25 years of experience providing strategic oversight in budgets, personnel management, training, and complex treatment programs. He holds a B.S. in Business and Police Administration, an M.S. in Justice Studies and has advanced executive training in the Federal Judiciary. Recognized for expertise in judicial policy development, medically assisted treatment programs, workforce planning, and docket and caseload management, he has extensive national experience implementing initiatives across courts, law enforcement, probation and parole, and reentry centers. Josselyn is a proven leader known for building high-performing teams and driving operational excellence.

“Tony Josselyn brings rare depth in criminal justice leadership, combining over 25 years of experience with proven success in policy development, operational management, and team building. His strategic vision, national experience, and commitment to excellence make him exceptionally well-suited for this role,” says President Alecia Webb-Edgington.

In this role, he will oversee organization-wide operations, provide strategic direction, drive operational excellence, and support Life Learning Center’s continued growth and expansion.

Josselyn’s strong background combined with his heart for the Life Learning Center mission, make him the perfect Candidate for this position.

“I have always been drawn to the mission of the Life Learning Center,” said Josselyn. “My core values and vision align with those integral to its purpose. In my previous career, I worked with Life Learning Center and was consistently impressed with the practical, life-changing solutions they offered to individuals striving to reach their highest potential.”

Josselyn’s role will be especially critical as Life Learning Center pursues regional expansion. His leadership will help scale the organization’s proven programming to serve additional communities while maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of its model.

“Regardless of an individual’s background, everyone can relate to the mission of our program,” Josselyn added. “The success metrics, outcomes, and replicability of our model demonstrate that it can be adapted to benefit countless communities. Our program restores hope and dignity to individuals seeking change and a better way of life.”

With this appointment, Life Learning Center continues to attract top talent from across the region, strengthening its leadership team and positioning the organization for a promising future of growth and expanded impact.