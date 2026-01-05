Ohio River Way Challenge set for May 10-June 1; sign up for all or part

The year-end holidays behind us, winter is still with us and tax season awaits, but there is hope in the future, so think Ohio River Way’s big challenge.

Registration is now open for the ORW Challenge set for May 10-June 1.

The journey will include three full weeks packed with non-stop paddling adventures on 480 miles of the Ohio River.

Can’t make the full paddle? No worries! This year, the Challenge has been broken up into three, one-week legs so participants can join a specific section during the timeframe they choose.

Or… be a true adventurer and join for all 480 miles! Either way, you will be welcomed aboard.