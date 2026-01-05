Outstanding Women of NKY set for June 4, nominations are open, sponsorships available

This year’s Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards will be held Thursday, June 4, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

Nominations are open, so be sure to nominate accomplished women in all walks of life. Click here to access the nomination form. Nominations must be received by March 13.

Nominees should be made aware of your nomination. Past honorees are not eligible. A list of previous recipients and the history of the award program is available at NKYChamber.com/OWNK

Nominations must be submitted on the electronic form and should include up to three (3) references. References may be submitted through the electronic form and/or may be submitted as a formal letter of support (not to exceed two pages each). The person submitting the nomination may also be one of the three (3) references.

Substantiating materials may also be submitted. Nominations and substantiating materials will not be returned. The maximum number of pages that can be submitted is ten (10) including the application.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards celebrate women who have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, and the region. They exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the NKY community, the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, leadership and represent the region’s diversity and extraordinary accomplishments.

Sponsorships are also available. Contact HollyNibert Johnson for information at hnibert@nkychamber.com.