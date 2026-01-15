Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children returns for 35th year on Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children will return for its 35th year on Fat Tuesday, from 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

This annual event brings together more than 2,000 attendees for an evening of unlimited food and drink from more than 50 local restaurants, including favorites like Governor’s House, Luigi’s Ristorante Italiano and Grandview Tavern – along with live music from DV8, a marching band parade, silent and live auctions, celebrity guests and more, all in support of homeless children and families in the region.

For the first time, The Joe Burrow Foundation has joined as the presenting sponsor for this year’s event. With a mission to provide resources and support to children and families facing significant barriers, the foundation’s work closely aligns with Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children’s focus on addressing child homelessness. Together, they highlight the importance of ensuring every child in the region has access to basic needs, with a focus on food security.

“The Joe Burrow Foundation is honored to serve as presenting sponsor of Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children,” said Amy Floyd, Executive Director of The Joe Burrow Foundation. “We are here to provide opportunities and support to those most in need, and partnering on this event allows us to make a direct, local impact by feeding homeless children and supporting some of our community’s most vulnerable families.”

In addition to welcoming the new presenting sponsor, Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children is proud to recognize first-time event sponsor the Jeff Ruby Foundation, along with longtime partners Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell and The Wyler Family Foundation, who return for their 13th year as event sponsors.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 35 years of Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children and grateful for the continued commitment of our sponsors and partners,” said Gordy Snyder, founding Chairman of the event. “This celebration demonstrates the power of community. The impact is measured not only in meals, but in the hope and dignity we provide to children and families who need it most.”

Proceeds from the evening will help provide more than 150,000 meals annually at Brighton Center’s Homeward Bound in Newport, Kentucky; Welcome House, Inc. in Covington; and Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, ensuring critical support for people in need.

“Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children is a vital celebration that fuels our mission to end homelessness,” said Peg Dierkers, Chief Executive Officer of Bethany House Services. “The support raised through this event provides critical resources for families in crisis, while also uniting our community in compassion and action to create lasting change.”

Founded in 1990 by the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association, Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children began in response to a tragic fire that claimed the lives of four homeless children in Cincinnati. Since then, the event has raised more than $2.93 million, helping provide meals and support for children and families experiencing homelessness and becoming one of the region’s most impactful fundraisers.

The event is powered by the generosity of local businesses, sponsors, and volunteers who are committed to creating brighter futures for children in need.

For more information about Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children and to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit mardigrasnky.org.

