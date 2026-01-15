Newport’s Thompson House is for sale, has rich history of Lincoln, Tommy guns, ghosts, music

By Laura Kroeger

NKyTribune staff writer

The Thompson House on Third Street facing Newport of the Levee is for sale. Most people remember it as the original Southgate House where bands and singers, known and barely known, made significant impressions on music lovers. At least that’s what realtor Clay Horan keeps hearing.

“As soon as the property went on the market, I got flooded with calls,” says Horan of Newport’s Horan Rosenhagen Real Estate.

“People just wanted to chat about artists they heard there. Or family stories of how their parents met at a concert. Or how some bands made the big time. It’s been an opportunity for people from both sides of the river to reminisce.”

Horan spends a lot of time explaining why the former Southgate House is for sale as the Thompson House. The mansion is the birthplace of Brigadier General John T. Thompson, the inventor of the Thompson Submachine Gun, commonly known as the Tommy Gun. It fits right in with Newport’s colorful but notorious past.

Built in 1812 by Richard Southgate, a Kentucky state representative and one of Newport’s founders, the over 19,000 square foot mansion has operated as a music venue since 1976. The bands, open mic nights and various concerts are now held at The Southgate House Revival venue located three blocks away in a former church on Sixth Street. It’s where music connoisseurs can hear such acts as Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers, Logan Mac, The Tillers and a Dave Matthews tribute band. For a profound dance down memory lane, a Kiss tribute band, complete with makeup, plays later this year.

Historians say the Thompson House was built by British prisoners captured during the War of 1812. It enjoyed a visit from future president Abraham Lincoln in 1855.

The home boasts two floors and 40 foot ceilings. It has also been plagued by over a century of stories about paranormal activity. Those who have occupied the mansion claim to have seen past residents and guests wandering the halls at night.

Between the historic visit from Honest Abe, the debut of the Tommy Gun, bourgeoning musical acts and the reputed paranormal activity, the Thompson house is full of historical intrigue.

“This property is full of phenomenal history, has an amazing location across from Newport on the Levee and potential for a lot of versatility,” says Horan.

He sees the $1.5 million price tag as the gateway to the home’s next adventure.

“If someone has the creative juices, the Thompson House could be a B&B, a restaurant, event center or resurrected as a concert hall. The historic details are amazing.”

Considering the colorful history of the Thompson House, its future will no doubt blend the past with an exciting future.

More photos of inside the Thompson House from the Realtors:

