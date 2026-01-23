Motorists urged to use caution as weekend snow, ice expected to create hazardous conditions

Winter is expected to roar through much of the South, Midwest and Northeast with a fury this weekend, bringing the potential for heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across Kentucky. Beginning Saturday and extending through the weekend to Monday, the storm will also bring dangerously low temperatures.

AAA Blue Grass advises motorists to stay weather-aware and adjust their driving habits to reduce their risk as the snow gets under way. Hazardous storms and inclement winter weather are a factor in about 1.6 million crashes and more than 8,000 traffic deaths every winter, according to analysis of crash data by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Winter weather can cause road conditions and visibility to change quickly. Motorists are advised to pay attention to weather alerts and check goky.ky.gov for road conditions in Kentucky.

“Drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways beginning late Friday night. Kentucky could be impacted by heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, so the safest choice will be to stay at home if it is not essential for you to be out,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “With temperatures plummeting dangerously low, conditions could be life-threatening. The best plan of action is to avoid being on the roads.”

As the dangerous storm approaches, AAA reminds drivers of the following safe winter driving recommendations:

• Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you believe you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out. You also help to reduce the number of vehicles on the roadway so first responders can more easily help motorists in need and road crews can more readily treat and plow roads. • Stay alert. Avoid driving if you are tired. Get the proper amount of rest before driving in winter weather. The motion of rapidly falling snow can contribute to fatigue drivers, so stay aware and focused on the road. • Slow down. If you must be out, adjust your speed and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Accelerate, turn and brake gradually. • Watch the traffic ahead. Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, skidding vehicles, or emergency flashers. • Never use cruise control on slippery roads. You will lose the ability to transfer more weight to the front tires by simply lifting off the accelerator. • Avoid unnecessary lane changes. This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice or snow between lanes, which could cause loss of vehicle traction. • Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try to get a little momentum up before you reach the hill and let that carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible. • Minimize the need to brake on ice. If you are approaching a stop sign, traffic light, or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Vehicle control is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways. • Control the skid. Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse. In the event of a skid, continue to look and steer where you want to go. • Do not brake and turn at the same time. Asking your vehicle to do two things at a time makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction. Brake first, then turn, then accelerate. • Know your brakes. If you have anti-lock brakes and need to slow down quickly, put your foot down hard on the pedal. It is normal for the pedal to vibrate a bit when the ABS is activated. If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system – keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to regulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so that the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating. • Drive-distraction free. Do not text or engage in activities that will distract you while driving. If driving with a passenger, ask them to carry out activities that would otherwise distract you from driving safely.

“AAA’s roadside rescue team stands ready to assist our members should this winter storm result in the need for an emergency call,” Weaver Hawkins adds. “As the snow and ice accumulates, roads will become hazardous, so stay home if possible. If you must be out, stay alert, reduce your speed, increase your following distance and avoid distractions.”

Weaver Hawkins adds that drivers who must be out should ensure their vehicle windshield, rear window and side windows, as well as exterior mirrors, taillights and headlights, are all completely clear of ice and snow before heading out.

“Too often, motorists are in a hurry or not dressed properly and scrape only a small viewing window on their front windshield and rear window while ignoring the remainder of their car. This can be extremely dangerous. Leave time and dress appropriately for clearing all windows, mirrors and lights before heading out,” she says. “When we have accumulating snow, sweeping the excess snow from your vehicle’s roof and hood are also important to avoid causing visibility issues for other drivers behind you due to the snow blowing off in traffic or the potential for an ice chunk to become airborne and cause harm.”

The wintry forecast also brings another reminder: the importance of being prepared for changing weather and road conditions. In addition to adjusting their driving habits and ensuring tires have adequate tread and pressure, AAA reminds drivers to prepare for the remainder of the season’s winter weather by keeping a winter emergency kit in their vehicle at all times.

A winter emergency kit should include:

• Abrasive material (sand, snow melt products, cat litter) or traction mats

• Snow shovel (folding shovels are available)

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• De-icer

• Ice scraper with brush

• Jumper cables

• Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

• Reflective vest

• Warning devices (flares or reflective triangles)

• Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

• If traveling with an infant, be sure to pack extra food and supplies

• First-aid kit

• Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

• Mobile phone (and charger) pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services

AAA Blue Grass