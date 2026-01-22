Walton-Verona boys shake off dismal start to win first-round game in All “A” Classic state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona coach Mike Hester could’ve been happy with the numbers on the stat sheet he received at halftime of his team’s game against Somerset in the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state basketball tournament on Thursday at Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Bearcats trailed, 18-13, at the break because they shot a dismal 15.8 percent (3 of 19) from the field, committed six turnovers and lost the battle on the boards, 23-12, during the first 16 minutes of the first-round game.

But the Walton-Verona players shook off that horrible start and defeated Somerset, 47-45, to reach the quarterfinals of the small school state tournament for the third consecutive year and push their record to 12-7.

They will play Martin County (12-5) at 4:30 p.m. (CST) Friday with a live broadcast on the All “A” Classic website. Martin County defeated Breathitt County, 93-65, in their first-round game on Thursday.

After a scoreless first half, Walton-Verona junior forward Wyatt Shearer scored 12 points in the final 16 minutes to lead his team’s impressive comeback against Somerset.

He made a pair of free throws that gave the Bearcats their biggest lead of the game, 45-38, with less than a minute remaining.

Somerset made an uncontested 3-point shot just before the final horn sounded that trimmed the final margin of victory to two points.

During the second half, Walton-Verona shot 50 percent (13 of 26) from the field with only three turnovers and snagged 20 rebounds.

Senior guard Cole Dryden scored six of his 11 points during the rally. The Bearcats’ team leader in rebounds was junior forward Tatum Thornberry with 10. Shearer also had six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Somerset’s leading scorers were senior guard Aedyn Absher with 17 points and sophomore guard Brock Stevens with 14. This was the Briar Jumpers’ first appearance in the boys state tournament since 2021.

WALTON-VERONA 5 8 18 16 — 47

SOMERSET 11 7 13 14 — 45

WALTON-VERONA (12-7): W. Shearer 4 4 12, C. Shearer 4 0 9, Gutman 2 1 7, Thornberry 2 4 8, Dryden 4 3 11. Totals: 16 12 47.

SOMERSET (12-5): Absher 7 3 17, Lewis 2 0 5, Grundy 2 0 5, Stevens 5 2 14, Bartley 1 0 2, Jones 1 0 2. Totals: 18 5 45.

Three-pointers: WV — Gutman 2, C. Shearer. S — Stevens 2, Lewis, Grundy.