Holy Cross girls advance to All “A” Classic state quarterfinals behind dominate defensive performance

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Playing the last game in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic on Wednesday didn’t hamper the Holy Cross girls basketball team.

The Indians raced out to 15-3 lead in the first quarter and continued pulling away to defeat Kentucky Country Day, 60-20, in the nightcap game at Owensboro Sportscenter that got underway at 11 p.m. local time.

It was the eighth consecutive win for Holy Cross (15-2). The Indians will play Lyon County (17-3) in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Friday.

A dominate defensive performance carried Holy Cross to a 31-10 halftime lead against Kentucky Country Day. At the break, the Bearcats had 22 turnovers and were shooting just 19 percent (4 of 21) from the field.

The Indians made six 3-points goals to account for 18 of their 31 points in the first half. Sophomore guard Avery Sturgeon hit three of her five long-range shots in the second quarter.

Holy Cross opened the second half with a 6-0 run and stretched the margin to 43-17 by the end of the third quarter. Officials started a running clock after the Indians took a 35-point lead, 55-20, in the fourth quarter without any starters on the court.

Sturgeon finished with a season-high 20 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-point shots. The Indians made 28 steals in the game with Jai Johnson getting seven to go along with seven assists. Alyssa Arlinghaus had eight rebounds and six assists.

HOLY CROSS 15 16 12 17 — 60

KY. COUNTRY DAY 3 7 7 3 — 20

HOLY CROSS (15-2): Johnson 3 0 7, A. Arlinghaus 1 0 2, Sturgeon 7 1 20, P. Arlinghaus 0 2 2, Eberhard 4 2 10, Hunt 2 3 8, Brianna Saalfeld 1 0 3, Brook Saalfeld 1 0 2, Broering 1 0 3, Pennington 1 0 2, Hagley 0 1 1. Totals: 21 9 60.

KY. COUNTRY DAY (8-3): Beam 2 3 7, Doss 4 0 11, Caudill 1 0 2. Totals: 7 3 20.

3-pointers: HC — Sturgeon 5, Johnson, Hunt, Saalfeld, Broering. KCD — Doss 3.

Girls state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter

FRIDAY

Owensboro Catholic vs. Owen County, 8:30 a.m.

BROSSART vs. Danville Christian, 10 a.m.

Lexington Christian vs. Monroe County, 11:30 a.m.

Holy Cross vs. Lyon County, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, noon

Boys state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter

THURSDAY — Upper bracket

Clinton County vs. Evangel Christian, 8:30 a.m.

Caverna vs. Owensboro Catholic, 10 a.m.

WALTON-VERONA vs. Somerset, 11:30 a.m.

Martin County vs. Breathitt County, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY — Lower bracket

NEWPORT vs. Lexington Christian, 5 p.m.

Harlan vs. Nicholas County, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky Country Day vs. Raceland, 8 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Lyon County, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 2 p.m.