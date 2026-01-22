St. Vincent de Paul launches capital campaign — ‘Hands of Hope’ — for new headquarters

By Brenna Keller

NKyTribune Associate Editor

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky announced “Hands of Hope,” a $12 million capital campaign Wednesday. This is SVdP NKY’s first capital campaign.

SVdP NKY serves seven counties through 31 parish conferences, 4 thrift stores, and 14 direct-service programs.

Their work is supported by 670 volunteers and 100 employees.

Last year, SVdP NKY served roughly 60,000 people, providing services such as food, clothing, and rent and utility assistance.

SVdP NKY is funded through thrift store sales, individual donations, foundations, corporate sponsorships, and local fiscal courts. They do not receive federal funding.

The goal of the capital campaign is to fund a new headquarters. The current headquarters on Crescent Springs Road has been in use since 1969. SVdP NKY’s new 40,000+ square-foot facility in Erlanger will more than double the current space.

The new headquarters is located less than a mile from the current facility and will include an expanded food pantry, expanded call center, dedicated space for collaborative care, a teaching kitchen for nutritional education, a chapel, and a larger thrift store. There will also be a larger climate-controlled warehouse and more parking.

SVdP NKY has spent the past 18 months quietly raising funds for the new facility. Some of these donors will lend their names to parts of the building, such the Ken & Sharon Arlinghaus Outreach Center, Ruthie’s Kitchen (provided by the Conway family) and the R.C. Durr Chapel of Hope.

As of last week, they had secured $9.1 million of the $12 million goal. With the public announcement of the capital campaign, SVdP hopes the community will help them reach their goal.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is anticipated to be in late 2026, with the headquarters opening in 2028.

Additional information on the Hands of Hope campaign can be found here.