NKY native Jordan Zumdick joins Sun Behavioral Health as mobile assessment coordinator

SUN Behavioral Health Kentucky has announced Northern Kentucky native Jordan Zumdick has joined the organization as a mobile assessment coordinator.

Zumdick has more than a decade’s worth of experience in various roles in inpatient and outpatient settings. She found her niche in intake early in her career by starting as an intake assessor and eventually worked her way up to admissions director in a Cincinnati hospital.

Until recently, she has been in a travel role serving as admissions director in several hospitals across other states. Zumdick said she is very happy to be back serving the Northern Kentucky community and is excited to build new relationships with local organizations while continuing to prioritize connecting patients with the care they need.

Jordan attended the University of Cincinnati and received a master’s degree in mental health counseling.

SUN operates a psychiatric hospital in Erlanger in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and an intensive outpatient center in Lexington. The mission of SUN Behavioral Health is to partner with communities to solve the unmet needs of those who suffer from mental illness and substance use disorders.

SUN Behavioral Health