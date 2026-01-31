Regional Network to convene third annual Conservation Career Fair February 17

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is partnering with the Greater Cincinnati Environmental Educators (GCEE) network to support a regional Conservation Career Fair that connects job seekers with employers across the environmental and conservation sectors.

The Conservation Career Fair will take place on Tuesday, February 17, from 3–6:30 p.m. at MadTree Brewing in Oakley and is free and open to the public.

The event brings together environmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, parks, and conservation-focused employers to strengthen the regional conservation workforce and provide pathways into careers that protect natural resources and advance environmental stewardship.

“This job fair is about more than open positions—it’s about building relationships,” said Nick Callahan, ORSANCO Education and Outreach Coordinator. “When people who care about conservation come together, it strengthens the professional community and helps individuals see the many ways they can contribute to protecting natural resources. By bringing together employers, agencies, and job seekers in one space, this event helps create real connections and opens doors to opportunities that might otherwise be hard to find.”

Employers participating in the fair represent a wide range of disciplines, including environmental education, environmental regulation, biological and aquatic sciences, forestry, chemistry, nonprofit work, and government service. Opportunities include full-time, part-time, seasonal, internship, AmeriCorps, volunteer, and early-career positions.

Last year’s Conservation Career Fair attracted more than 35 employers and nearly 200 job seekers. The event not only served as a platform for job acquisition but also as a networking opportunity for individuals to connect with organizations and gain valuable insights into available career paths.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Greater Cincinnati Environmental Educators (GCEE) network and supported by regional partners, including ORSANCO and its Foundation for Ohio River Education (FORE), MadTree Brewing, Glen Helen Nature Preserve, WAVE Foundation, Cincinnati Nature Center, the Clermont County Park District, and others committed to advancing environmental education and stewardship.

Registration is still open for employers. Employers from all areas of conservation are welcome.

Job seekers and employers can learn more and register at gc-ee.org/2026-career-fair.

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission