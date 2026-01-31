Low temperatures drive higher energy use; Duke Energy offers ways to manage your bill

Prolonged below-normal temperatures are pushing home energy use higher across the region – and higher use can mean higher bills. Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky are sharing practical steps and assistance programs to help customers manage costs during this cold stretch.

What’s happening: Ohio and Kentucky are experiencing a long stretch of cold weather, with consecutive days well below freezing. The region also experienced heavy snowfall last weekend. Cold temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend and next week.

Why it matters: When temperatures stay low, heating systems run longer to maintain comfort – the primary driver of higher home energy use.

We’re here to help: Here are simple steps and flexible options to help you save energy and take control of your bill during this extended cold stretch.

Tips to help you save: Small actions can add up.

• Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. • Seal leaks and insulate to keep warm air inside. • Let the sun help heat your home by opening blinds and curtains during the day and closing them at night. • Operate ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down.

Take control of how you pay: Explore your payment options.

• Pick Your Due Date – Choose the date your monthly bill is due to align with payday. • Due Date Extensions – If you know you won’t be able to pay by the due date, request a short extension. • Installment Plans – Break down payments on a past-due balance over time.

Need more help?

• Payment Assistance Finder – Locate local organizations that offer utility bill assistance. • Share the Light Fund® – Community and company contributions that help qualifying customers pay energy bills. • Call 211 – Get connected to additional community resources in your area.

For more information and to get started, visit duke-energy.com/WinterEnergySavings.

Duke Energy