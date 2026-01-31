City of Covington accepting nominations for annual Preservation Excellence Awards

The City of Covington is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Covington Preservation Excellence Awards, an annual program that recognizes outstanding recent contributions to the preservation of Covington’s historic fabric.

Presented by the City of Covington’s Historic Preservation Office, the Preservation Excellence Awards honor individuals and organizations whose preservation projects thoughtfully protect, restore, and adapt Covington’s historic buildings. Eligible projects must have been completed between January and December 2025.

Developers, homeowners, property owners, architects, contractors, and organizations are encouraged to nominate projects that exemplify excellence in historic preservation. Self-nominations are welcome.

Projects may be nominated in one of the following five categories:

• Exterior Restoration – Residential

• Exterior Restoration – Mixed Use/Commercial

• Adaptive Re-use – Residential

• Adaptive Re-use – Mixed Use/Commercial

• Interior Excellence

Nominations will be evaluated based on:

1. Design sensitivity to the historic character and fabric of the property, and the degree of preservation or restoration achieved. 2. Quality of project execution, including adherence to best preservation practices and use of appropriate techniques. 3. Degree of difficulty of challenges faced and the creativity and appropriateness of solutions applied. 4.Impact of the project, program, organization, or leadership on the community and the preservation of Covington’s historic resources.

The 2026 Historic Preservation Awards will be presented during a ceremony in May 2026, in conjunction with National Preservation Month and National Economic Development Week (May 4–8, 2026).

The nomination application packet is available online at thecovky.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted no later than March 16.

Covington’s historic buildings are a cornerstone of the city’s identity and economic vitality. The Preservation Excellence Awards celebrate the dedication, investment, and craftsmanship that help ensure these resources continue to serve the community for generations to come.

Developers and homeowners who completed renovation or preservation work in 2025 are strongly encouraged to apply and share their work.

City of Covington