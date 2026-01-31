Northern Kentucky University named recipient of inaugural Torch Award for Affordability

Northern Kentucky University has been recognized by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges with a Torch Award for Affordability, an honor that recognizes institutions that demonstrate leadership in managing educational costs and expanding access for students.

The Torch Awards recognize colleges and universities that show sustained commitment to student-centered decision-making and measurable improvement.

In the award’s affordability measures, NKU’s showed strength in average net price for low-income students, 10-year net price trend for low-income students, five-year change in total cost of attendance and total cost of attendance. Together, these indicators highlight NKU’s efforts to expand access while maintaining educational quality and student success.

“This recognition from SACSCOC affirms what we work toward every day, making a high-quality education a realistic and achievable goal for students and families,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “We are proud to be acknowledged for prioritizing affordability while continuing to invest in student success.”

The Torch Awards are not institutional rankings and instead recognize leadership and measurable progress across multiple indicators, acknowledging excellence across diverse institutional missions and contexts.

Northern Kentucky University