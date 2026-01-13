Northern Kentucky University to honor alumni and faculty at the 2026 Alumni Awards on Feb. 6

Northern Kentucky University will recognize five distinguished alumni and faculty at its annual Alumni Awards dinner and celebration on Friday, Feb. 6.

The university will honor Gary Holland, Greg Edwards, Shannan Boyer, Kevin Donnelly and Ken Jones for their outstanding achievements and distinguished service to the Northern Kentucky and Norse communities.

“Our alumni carry NKU wherever they go, and this year’s recipients embody the values we strive to instill in every student: purpose, integrity and service to others,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “Gary, Greg, Shannan, Kevin and Ken’s accomplishments remind us that NKU and our alumni’s impact extend far beyond the halls of our campus, and we are so proud to recognize their extraordinary contributions to the region and our community.”

Gary Holland (’99) is the recipient of the NKU Outstanding Alumnus Award, which recognizes an alumnus who strengthens NKU’s legacy through their success and accomplishments.

Gary Holland is the founder and CEO of One Holland Corporation and HSH Holland, Inc., a multi-brand restaurant and real estate development company that operates more than 75 restaurant locations across Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The company’s portfolio includes Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s, Dunkin’, Roney’s, Barleycorn’s, Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, First Watch, Spear Ridge Café, Merrick Inn in Lexington, and the legendary Greyhound Tavern in Fort Mitchell. Gary earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Thomas More University and a Juris Doctor from NKU’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law. A life-long Norse, Gary has remained actively involved with the university through partnerships that support students and strengthen NKU’s presence in the region. Most recently, Barleycorn’s Brewhouse partnered with NKU to create Norse Up, a craft lager developed in support of NKU student-athletes.

Greg Edwards (’87, ’88) and Shannan Boyer (’00) are the recipients of the NKU Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes two alumni who have contributed their time and efforts toward enhancing the quality of life at NKU or their communities.

Greg Edwards is a life-long leader in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky community, formerly serving in several positions with the Middletown Public Library and the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. As the deputy director of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Libraries, Greg oversaw the main library, 40 branches and several departments. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at NKU after he received an honorable discharge from the United States Army and later earned his master’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky and his Master of Public Administration from NKU. Giving back to his alma mater, Greg served on the Friends of Steely Library board for nine years and was president for eight years; he was recently recognized by the organization for his tremendous efforts in support of Steely Library.

Shannan Boyer is the founder and President of Scooter Media, an award-winning regional communications agency she launched in 2012 that has been named PR Agency of the Year by the Cincinnati Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America for the past nine years. A proud first-generation college student, Shannan earned her bachelor’s degree in speech communication from NKU and went on to serve on the NKU Alumni Board of Directors. She remains actively involved in many boards and committees in the Northern Kentucky region including Blue North, Know Theatre, Brand Cincy, Aviatra Accelerators, and NKU’s College of Informatics and Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Shannan has been recognized by the Cincinnati Business Courier’s Forty Under 40 list and was named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year by Aviatra Accelerators.

Kevin Donnelly (’12, ’15) is the recipient of the NKU Young Alumnus Award, which recognizes an alumnus who has contributed to enhancing the NKU experience or have distinguished themselves through professional achievements, and have graduated within the last 10 years or are younger than 40 years old.

Kevin Donnelly is the vice president of project management for REDI Cincinnati. In his role, Kevin leads REDI’s project management, site and talent teams and is the main contact for companies evaluating the Cincinnati region for growth opportunities. He was named a Top 50 Economic Developer in North America by Consultant Connect in 2025, and NKU’s Haile College of Business Young Professional of the Year in 2023. Prior to joining REDI, Kevin worked for Northern Kentucky Tri-County ED—now called BE NKY Growth Partnership—guiding the IEDC Gold Award-winning business retention and expansion program. He also played a strong role in business development and project management. Before working for Tri-ED, Kevin was a strategic coordinator for Northern Kentucky’s community visioning plan, Vision 2015, and a

manager of public affairs for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Originally from Cincinnati, Kevin graduated summa cum laude from NKU with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies before receiving his MBA from the same institution. He went on to serve on the Alumni Board of Directors for six years. Kevin attended NKU as a member of the men’s soccer team, making two NCAA final fours and winning a national championship.

Ken Jones is the recipient of the Faculty/Staff Strongest Influence Award, which recognizes a faculty or staff member whose influence has had a strong and lasting impact on NKU and its students.

Ken Jones arrived at NKU’s Department of Theatre and Dance in 1987. He served as chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance for 13 years, and in 2016 became the founding director of the School of the Arts (SOTA). Ken has been recognized with the Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor award and is a Rosenthal Distinguished Professor of Theatre and a regents professor. He has written, produced and directed countless plays and screenplays, always striving to involve NKU students in his professional endeavors. In recognition of his talent and expertise, Ken has received five Telly Awards, six Communicator Awards, the Post- Corbett Award for Best Literary Artist, a Delauney Playwriting Award, the Kentucky Playwright’s Award, the Trailblazer Educator’s Award, seven Acclaim Awards, 18 international awards for screenwriting and filmmaking, an Emmy nomination, and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize in drama. He earned his BFA in acting and directing from the University of Florida, his MFA in playwriting from the University of Virginia, and graduated in playwriting from the Institute of Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University.

Year after year, NKU is proud to honor its distinguished alumni and faculty with the Alumni Awards to recognize their service to the university and the surrounding community. To learn more about the Alumni Awards and to register for the celebration, visit the NKU website.

