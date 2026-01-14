Mike Tussey: It’s mid-January; how are those New Years’ resolutions going?

Are you one of the millions who declared with the stroke of midnight two weeks ago there will indeed be a “brand new” you per the dividends of your New Years’ resolution?

Have you ever thought about how and when the idea of New Years Resolutions began and why?

Back in the 17th Century resolutions were so very common, people found humor in making a resolution – then subsequently breaking their so-called pledges.

By 1813, the phrase “New Years’ resolution” was first used in a feature story by a Boston newspaper when it stated that through the year there are those who would splurge during the year, but in December, would announce their resolution for the new year, thus wiping their slate clean.

Today, New Years’ resolutions are still a tradition, but the types of resolutions have changed.

In fact, in 1947 via a Gallup Poll these 10 resolutions grabbed the majority of reasoning:

· Improve my disposition

· Improve my character and live a better life

· Stop smoking

· Save more money

· Stop drinking

· Be more religious

· Be more efficient at work

· Take better care of my health

· Have a better home life

· Lose or gain some weight

Moving forward to today’s thoughts on resolutions:

· Lose weight

· Be more organized

· Spend less and save more money

· Enjoy life to the fullest

· Stay fit and healthy

· Learn something new and exciting

· Quit smoking

· Help others achieve their dreams

· Fall in love

· Spend more time with family and friends

If you have just begun your new resolutions and are having it tough right now, here’s some ideas that may just make it easier for you:

· Keep it simple, perhaps – no more than two

· Pick a goal

· Change your routine, reverse the order if you can

· If you slip up, don’t worry about it. Keep it going

· Don’t forget the dividends of your new resolutions

Realistically, here are some stats that may surprise you and then again, they may not:

· 9% of Americans successfully keep their New Years’ resolutions throughout the year

· 23% quit before the end of the first week

· 64% after the first month

· 81% before the end of the year

· 35% attribute failure to losing motivation

· 19% just being too busy to continue

All these resemble a “number and word salad” that lacks any concrete reasoning and belief.

However, just to throw you another pitch – here is a Marist Poll taken a few years ago that conveys the thought of “more people succeed in fulfilling their New Years’ resolutions than you might think.”

The Marist poll surveyed 1,074 people and the results reflected that 68% of those who made a resolution had kept it.

Given the previous polls, any poll anywhere is always suspected of being incorrect, bloated or sensationalized. You never know, so we believe what we choose is likely correct.

Throughout my life, I have tried a New Years’ resolution several times, and like so many, never completed one past February 1.

There was one that I selected to lose weight within the manner that my doctor prescribed. That meant eating certain foods, eliminating others, to be sure and watch my cholesterol levels and exercising of course.

I certainly realized the importance of losing weight and like so many of us, I always gave it a try at the beginning of the new year.

I had a problem.

I was a Police Officer who worked different shifts. In addition in 1976, I was holding down three jobs to increase my income.

Fatigue became a huge negative that dictated I rest when I could as much as I could. There was no set time to eat what was prescribed by my doctor. Naturally, most of the time – it was fast food time.

Any thoughts I had of completing and honoring my New Years resolution disappeared with the reality of it all.

I am sure that many of you have thought about beginning and completing a New Year’s resolution, but due to certain realistic facts, sometimes it just isn’t possible.

If you presently are in the middle of your New Years resolution, you already have made our commitment early on. How far you go and what confronts you from time to time depends on the impact it has on you and reality.

Finally, here are the results of a 2025 poll of 1050 people surveyed which was taken by Statista in regard to why they committed to a New Years resolution:

· 21% To save money

· 19% Eat healthier

· 17% To exercise more

· 15% Lose Weight

· 14% Spend more time with family and friends

· 9% Quit smoking

· 8% Reduce spending

· 43% NO RESOLUTIONS

It should be noted that the poll does not indicate how many finished their resolution and of course, how many did not complete it.

So, on this January 14 if your resolution is still intact – Congratulations. Keep your convictions and remain focused on your commitment. The dividends are many. WELL DONE.

