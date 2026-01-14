United Way’s annual Free Tax Prep initiative now underway; volunteers ready to help

United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s annual Free Tax Prep initiative is underway. Hundreds of volunteers are ready to help taxpayers throughout the area prepare tax returns at no cost. Last year, volunteers filed 9,657 returns, saved taxpayers in our area more than $2.6 million in filing fees and helped them claim $10.7 million in refunds.

On average, people spend about $275 on tax prep and filing fees. The cost of a credentialed preparer can be a barrier for taxpayers. If they try to prepare their return on their own or opt out of filing altogether, they risk missing out on all the credits and refund dollars they’re owed. That’s where IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services can help. Different organizations throughout the country offer these resources, including United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Free Tax Prep initiative.

“Tax credits and refunds can make a real difference for families working hard to make ends meet,” said Moira Weir, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Our Free Tax Prep program connects eligible households with trusted support so they can file with confidence. When we remove barriers that keep people from accessing resources, families have more money in their pockets and our local economy is stronger as a result.”

EITC Awareness

Many families aren’t aware they’re eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the nation’s largest need-tested, antipoverty program that provides cash benefits — benefits that are only accessible by filing a tax return. In 2025, filers who worked with United Way of Greater Cincinnati to claim their EITC received an average of $1,863. Yet, the IRS reports 20% of eligible Americans leave this money on the table each year.

File from Home for Free

MyFreeTaxes.com is a quick, convenient filing option for those who wish to file on their own. It’s a free tool available through United Way Worldwide for those earning less than $89,000 annually. MyFreeTaxes uses TaxSlayer software, a tax service with more than 50 years of industry experience. The software guides the taxpayer through the return and offers help over the phone if necessary. if necessary.

Appointments

Free Tax Prep appointments are available for households earning less than $84,000 annually. Explore tax sites and schedule an appointment at uwgc.org/taxes. For a list of items to bring to the appointment, visit uwgc.org/taxes-checklist.