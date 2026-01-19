Opinion – David Beck: Celebrate 60 years of progress, innovation during National Farm Machinery Show

Next month, Kentucky will welcome an international crowd for the 60th anniversary of the National Farm Machinery Show; the largest indoor farm show in the world. Over the last six decades, millions of attendees have explored the ever-growing acreage at the Kentucky Exposition Center, to experience the latest farming technology, new-to-market equipment, and groundbreaking ideas in climate-controlled comfort. We look forward to welcoming back longtime friends and meeting new ones February 11-14 as we celebrate this hallmark year together.

From its start in 1966, when the show featured 86 exhibitors and displays such as a self-propelled forage harvester, the National Farm Machinery Show has continued to evolve alongside the industry it serves. Today, the show’s maxed out trade show floor and extensive waiting list are a testament to the quality and prestige of this annual tradition. Within the sold-out exhibit halls, exhibitors will showcase today’s innovations, including agricultural drones and advances in artificial intelligence. Companies such as AGCO, Case IH, John Deere, New Holland, and more will be on display throughout the free trade show, along with a series of educational seminars offering practical insight to help farmers prepare for the year ahead.

Freshly upgraded with new seating and more modern amenities, Freedom Hall continues to evolve while honoring its legacy as the home of the 57thChampionship Tractor Pull sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America. This year, nearly 200 of the sport’s best drivers will descend on Louisville for five unforgettable sessions of competition, each one pushing horsepower and precision to the limit. Tickets are on-sale for each nightly 7 p.m. session and a Saturday noon pull, and we continue to broadcast each night’s performance through champpull.org for our international and local fans alike.

Beyond the excitement inside our exhibit halls, guests will notice the largest expansion and renovation in the Kentucky Exposition Center’s history taking shape on the northwest side of the property. By this time next year, our National Farm Machinery Show attendees will be among the first to experience the expanded show footprint in the new building. This strategic investment by the Kentucky General Assembly to grow the Kentucky Exposition Center into the nation’s fifth largest facility of its kind underscores our shared commitment to keep these shows thriving for generations to come.

As we approach this unforgettable event, we extend our sincere thanks to the farmers who work tirelessly to feed our nation and a good part of the world and provide the economic foundation for our economy. Our history and heritage with you and your families continue to shape us, and our mission remains unchanged from its earliest days to be the place where the best in the field come together.

We look forward to seeing you February 11-14.

David S. Beck is president and CEO of Kentucky Venues