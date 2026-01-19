Viva Voices Choral Organization among 112 nonprofits across state to receive KY Arts Council KAP grants

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 112 nonprofit arts organizations across the Commonwealth will benefit from more than $1.2 million in funding in the 2026 fiscal year through the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant.

“The arts are essential to Kentucky, our people and our future. Not only do they inspire, they help make our New Kentucky Home a more welcoming place for families and businesses,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky is proud to support these organizations and looks forward to seeing the positive impact they provide throughout the commonwealth.”

The KAP grant provides nonprofit arts organizations with operating support to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.

“Each year, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet is able to track the direct impact of the arts in our communities,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “The arts help fuel our $14.3 billion tourism industry, which has celebrated the three best years on record.”

In fiscal year 2025, participating organizations provided approximately 3.4 million unique arts experiences and generated over $73 million in revenue for communities across the commonwealth. Funding for Kentucky Arts Partnership grants comes from the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Our 103 returning partners can attest to the impact of these grants,” said Chris Cathers, Kentucky Arts Council executive director. “Without these funds, many organizations across the commonwealth would not be able to provide experiences that enrich the lives of Kentuckians.”

The competitive grants are awarded annually. Nine new organizations were approved in this year’s grant cycle. The new KAP recipients include:

• Barn Lot Theater, Edmonton

• Red Oaks Center for Nature and the Arts Inc., Stanton

• First Friday Berea Inc., Berea

• GreenRoom Exchange, Lexington

• Appalachia Book Co., Lowmansville

• Union Commonwealth University (Fine Arts Center), Barbourville

• Viva Voices Choral Organization Inc., Covington

• Louisville Chorus Inc., Louisville

• Casa de la Cultura Kentucky, Lexington

Kentucky nonprofit arts organizations that provide year-round arts programs and opportunities can apply for general operating support funds through KAP starting in late November. The 2027 KAP applications are currently open. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15,. A full list of Kentucky Arts Partners can be found at artscouncil.ky.gov.

Kentucky Arts Council