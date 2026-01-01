The Green Door bar in Covington plans full slate of events to support non-drinkers during ‘Dry January’

As more Americans question their relationship with alcohol, Dry January has evolved from a personal reset into a cultural movement. This January, The Green Door invites the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky community to experience nightlife without alcohol.

The Green Door is an alcohol-free bar and social space built for connection, creativity, and intentional gathering. Throughout Dry January, the space will spotlight thoughtfully crafted mocktails infused with kava, functional adaptogenic elixirs, and cannabis spirits.

“Kava has been used ceremonially for centuries to bring people together,” said founder Christain Perry-Watt. “That sense of ritual and community is exactly what we’re recreating here. We wanted to offer a place where people can relax, connect, and enjoy a night out without alcohol being the focal point.”

Nationally, younger generations are driving a shift toward sober-curious lifestyles, prioritizing mental clarity, wellness, and meaningful experiences over hangovers and excess. The Green Door taps into that momentum by offering a nightlife atmosphere. Most weekends, you can find live music, DJs, events, and an intimate bar setting that feels familiar, welcoming, and celebratory, without relying on alcohol to set the tone.

Guests can explore a menu features kava, known for its calming and social effects, alongside adaptogens designed to support mood and balance, and cannabis spirits for those seeking a more elevated experience. Every offering is crafted with intention, transparency, and education in mind.

“There is something wonderfully social about chatting with a friend while sipping something tasty,” Perry-Watt said. “We’ve just reworked that idea to remove the regret from the cup and infuse it with something better for your mind, body and spirit.”

Throughout January, The Green Door will host music nights, a Not-so-boozy Bookfair with Roebling Books, and a calendar full of social events designed to foster connection, proving that nightlife doesn’t have to revolve around alcohol to be vibrant, exciting, and inclusive.

The Green Door