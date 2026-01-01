The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe: ‘Live theater’ at its best at the Ark Encounter

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Whether you are looking for something new for your family to enjoy or are already fans of live theater, there is a production currently onstage that is worth seeing.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company, is now live at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown. The show is presented by the Academy of Arts Logos Theatre On Tour, a company known for “making the Bible come alive in minds and hearts through the power of storytelling.”

Previous Logos Theatre productions at the Ark include The Horse and His Boy and Pilgrim’s Progress.

The first published book in The Chronicles of Narnia series is brought to life onstage in a visually impressive and engaging way.

Logos Theatre demonstrates its expertise through masterful puppetry, detailed costume work, and thoughtful set design. The puppets alone set this production apart. Far from the scale of television puppetry, these are massive, intricate creations that require multiple performers to operate. Through coordinated physical performance and the use of levers and pulleys, Aslan moves across the stage with realism, strength, and presence. When he roars and his mane shakes, the effect is striking.

The costumes and sets show careful attention to detail. Even from the back of the seating area, the craftsmanship is evident. The costumes enhance the characters without distracting from the actors, and in some cases, the costumes become characters themselves. Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, for example, provide moments of comic relief, aided by their oversized designs. The set is simple and effective. Characters effortlessly move pieces of the set onstage to show time and movement. Elements such as falling snow and actors moving through the aisles further draw the audience into the story.

One of the production’s greatest strengths is its respect for C. S. Lewis’s original 1950 novel. Key scenes, characters, and timelines remain intact, allowing longtime fans to recognize their favorite moments. At the same time, those unfamiliar with the story will have no trouble following the plot. A few additions are included, but none detract from the central themes or narrative.

It is important to note that Logos Theatre is not a children’s theater. While The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is often considered a family story and is generally recommended for ages six and up, younger children may struggle to remain engaged for the entire performance. The full production, including intermission, runs approximately three hours. Additionally, the seating at the venue is not designed specifically for theater, which may make visibility challenging for smaller children if seated behind taller audience members.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe at the Ark Encounter stands apart as a thoughtfully crafted theatrical experience that honors both story and audience. From its masterful puppetry and immersive staging to its faithfulness to C. S. Lewis’s beloved tale, the production offers wonder and truth to its audience. Families who appreciate live theater—and especially those who value storytelling with depth and intention—will find this performance well worth the time. For many, it will be more than a night at the theater; it will be a shared story that lingers after the final curtain.

(Editor’s note: This production runs on select days through January 17. Show-only tickets are available here. )