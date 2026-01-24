Walton-Verona, Newport advance to final four in All “A” Classic tournament postponed due to weather

By Terry Boehmker

Two boys basketball teams from Northern Kentucky have never faced each other in the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys championship game, but Newport and Walton-Verona could make that happen this year.

Both of those teams have reached the semifinals on different sides of the bracket. If they each win one more game, their matchup will make tournament history, but they’ll have to wait until next week to do it.

With heavy snow and sleet expected across the state this weekend, the All “A” Classic semifinals and finals have been moved to Sunday, Feb. 1, at Owensboro Sportscenter. The boys semifinal games will be Walton-Verona vs. Caverna a 11 a.m. and Newport vs Lyon County at 12:30. The winners will meet in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. All times are CST.

Here’s a look at what happened in Friday’s quarterfinal games:

Walton-Verona 66, Martin County 59

The only player in Walton-Verona’s starting lineup who doesn’t have a double-figure scoring average is Clay “Deuce” Shearer, but opponents can’t afford to overlook the veteran senior guard.

Shearer scored a season-high 20 points during his team’s 66-59 win over Martin County in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic boys state tournament on Friday at Owensboro Sportscenter.

He got 17 of his points in the second half when Walton-Verona shot 71.4 percent (15 of 21) from the field with five 3-point goals to take control of the game.

Shearer came into the game averaging 6.6 points and he made only one 3-point goal in the first half that ended with Martin County holding a slim 32-31 lead.

Walton-Verona’s scoring leader at halftime was junior forward Adam Gutman, who made five 3-pointers for 15 points in the first 16 minutes.

In the third quarter, a trey by Shearer sparked a 13-2 run that put the Bearcats ahead, 48-38. Martin County pulled to within five points twice, but the Cardinals weren’t able to regain the lead.

Gutman finished with 18 points on six treys and Shearer’s younger brother, Wyatt, netted 17 points. The Bearcats shot 52 percent (26 of 50) from the field overall and made 12 of 26 threes for 46.2 percent.

Walton-Verona won the battle on the boards, 42-22, with Wyatt Shearer and Tatum Thornberry pulling down 11 each. Martin County was limited to two offensive rebounds and had 0 second-chance points. Wyatt also had eight assists.

WALTON-VERONA 12 19 17 18 — 66

MARTIN COUNTY 18 14 11 16 — 59

WALTON-VERONA (13-7): C. Shearer 8 1 20, Gutman 6 0 18, W. Shearer 7 1 17, Thornberry 3 0 6, Dryden 2 0 5. Totals: 26 2 66.

MARTIN COUNTY (12-6): Dials 5 0 10, Mills 4 0 12, Keathley 9 2 22, Maynard 3 0 6, Marcum 3 1 8, Hinkle 0 1 1. Totals: 24 4 59.

Three-pointers: WV — Gutman 6, C. Shearer 3, W. Shearer 2, Dryden. MC — Mills 4, Keathley 2, Marcum.

Newport 55, Hazard 54 OT

Newport’s dramatic run in the All “A” Classic boys basketball playoffs continued Friday when the Wildcats won a state quarterfinal game against Hazard, 54-53, in overtime at Owensboro Sportscenter

The winning basket was scored by Newport senior guard Irvan Nichols with two seconds left in the overtime period. On Thursday, the Wildcats won a first-round game on a last-second basket and they clinched their win in the 9th Region final with two free throws in the final seconds.

Nichols finished the quarterfinal game with team-high totals of 15 points and seven rebounds. Newport’s other double-figure scorer was junior guard Amontae Lowe with 12 points. Senior forward Keegan Farrell and sophomore guard Demarco Jackson had nine points each.

Hazard went on an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to take a 44-38 lead. Newport scored eight straight points to go ahead, 46-44, but Hazard tied the score and sent it into overtime.

The game’s leading scorer was Hazard junior Legend Mimes with 18 points. He made a free throw that put the Dragons ahead, 54-53, with 17 seconds left in overtime, but Newport found a way to win once again.

NEWPORT 11 10 12 13 9 — 55

HAZARD 6 8 16 16 8 — 54

NEWPORT (13-4): Andrews-Glover 3 1 8, Nichols 7 1 15, Lowe 3 6 12, Farrell 2 4 9, Jackson 2 5 9, A. Petty 1 0 2. Totals: 18 17 55.

HAZARD (8-11): Perry 2 0 4, Saylor 2 0 6, Cox 5 2 14, Huff 1 0 2, Noe 4 2 10, Mimes 6 4 18. Totals: 20 8 54.

Three-pointers: N — Andrews-Glover, Farrell. H — Saylor 2, Cox 2, Noe 2.