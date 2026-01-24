Weather and more weather: State of emergency, time to hunker down, TANK suspends service

Staff report

State of emergency

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a severe winter storm system heading Kentucky’s way. The storm, expected to begin overnight Friday, may contain heavy snow with significant accumulations, sleet, ice and arctic temperatures, creating dangerous travel and road conditions and the potential for power outages.

The state of emergency declaration allows for the activation of state resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Kentucky National Guard (KYNG), to help protect Kentucky communities and families.

“This is a serious storm that will likely cause dangerous conditions on our roads and potential power outages, which is why we are doing everything we can to keep Kentuckians safe,” Beshear said while issuing the order. “We ask that everyone does what they can to prepare now. Run any necessary errands before the storm, avoid traveling while conditions are dangerous, and have weather alerts turned on to stay informed.”

The following steps are also being implemented ahead of the winter storm:

–The state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated and operating at level 3 beginning at 7 a.m. EST Saturday and will be fully staffed through Monday.

• Water is being pre-positioned across the state in anticipation of water outages.

• KYEM is working with local counties to establish warming centers.

• KYNG armories around the state will be fully staffed.

• Generators and wrecker service contracts are in place and on call.

Gov. Beshear also implemented the state’s price gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Drivers are urged to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov. For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

Time to hunker down

The National Weather Service is still forecasting a major winter storm, with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain statewide — with the winter storm warning in effect until 7 a.m. Monday, according to Michael Kochasic, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Louisville.

Snow totals range between 3-15+ inches across Kentucky, with the highest amounts in the north and lesser amounts to the south. In addition, freezing rain and sleet over southern Kentucky is expected to lead to a widespread area of up to a half inch of ice, with localized amounts up to 0.75 inch possible.

Kochasic notes that after the snow ends, bitterly cold conditions are expected, with morning lows close to zero, both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wind chills will be as much as 20 below zero, Tuesday morning. Those cold temperatures and wind chills will return on Friday morning, as well.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in providing power restoration and transporting gasoline, diesel, propane and other critical supplies to affected areas.

“Preparation is critical to an effective response in emergency situations,” Secretary Gray said. “Signing this order allows us to move resources and ensure help can get to Kentuckians and surrounding states as quickly as possible.”

The order is effective for 14 days or until the state of emergency no longer exists. It temporarily relieves maximum driving times and weigh station stops for commercial drivers transporting approved relief supplies, crops, agricultural products or those involved in power restoration efforts.

Carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

Check your local government websites

Local governments have declared snow emergencies that regulate on-street parking and warn of hazardous conditions with roadways, bridges and overpasses becoming icy due to freezing temperatures.

Most local public works crews are on alert and working continously throughout the emergency period. Most are recommending that residents know the risks associated with Severe Winter Weather and have winter weather emergency plans in place. Fully charge all cell phones, stock up on water and non-perishable food items and make sure your generator is working properly. Be aware of your elderly neighbors and other “at risk” individuals within your vicinity.

Check your local city’s websites for specific local information.

TANK to temporarily suspend service

• Due to the forecasted winter storm and expected road conditions, Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) will suspend all service including fixed routes, TANK+ and RAMP beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 to ensure the safety of its riders and operators.

• Buses that depart prior to 10 p.m. on Saturday will finish their full routes as scheduled.

• TANK is monitoring the forecast and, weather permitting, plans to resume regular operations at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 26 if road conditions allow for safe travel.

“Please plan ahead and thank you for your patience as we focus on safety during this weather event,” said Jenny Kammes, TANK marketing manager.

• For questions and more information, call the TANK information line at 859-331-8265 – which will be open 24 hours over the weekend – or visit tankbus.org.

Tom Latek of Kentucky today contributed to this report.